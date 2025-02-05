AV Access Unveils the Innovative eShare W90 4K Wireless Conferencing System at ISE 2025 in Barcelona

5 Febbraio 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AV Access, a leading provider of Pro AV and AV over IP solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in ISE 2025, a prominent AV and systems integration event. The event takes place from February 4 to 7 at the Fira de Barcelona, Gran Via, Spain.

At Booth 1C800, AV Access is showcasing its latest products, including the eShare W90 wireless conferencing system, 4K video wall processors, the 4KIPJ200 4K KVM over IP solution, and the iDock series KVM switch docking stations. This diverse product range highlights AV Access’s dedication to advanced audiovisual technology.

Full-Featured USB-C Input & Dual HDMI Outputs

A standout product at AV Access’s booth is the eShare W90 wireless conferencing system, featuring a full-functional USB-C port for video/audio streaming, data transfer, laptop charging, and network access—all through a single cable. With dual HDMI outputs, users can connect two monitors. “The quad-view mode also allows up to four sources on a single screen,” said Bill, CTO at AV Access.

Wireless Conferencing with One Click

The eShare W90 enables seamless wireless control of USB 3.0 conferencing devices when paired with the eShare D30 USB-C dongle. Plug the dongle into a laptop and click the control button to initiate video conferences quickly. Users can also share content on two large screens via HDMI/USB-C ports or wirelessly through AirPlay, Miracast, Chromecast, and dongle. Additionally, dual high-speed Ethernet ports allow network segregation.

“We are excited to showcase the eShare W90 wireless conferencing system at ISE 2025. This system streamlines meeting setups and enhances overall experiences,” concluded Bill.

About AV Access

AV Access is a globally recognized manufacturer of advanced Pro AV and AV over IP products, including HDMI/KVM extenders, splitters, switchers, KVM switch docking stations, AV over IP solutions, and wireless conference room solutions. Committed to offering quality-assured and well-designed AV products at competitive prices, AV Access continues to innovate in smart home, corporate, education, retail, entertainment, healthcare, and more. Backed by a strong R&D team, robust supply chain, and exceptional management, AV Access stands as your trusted partner in the audiovisual industry. Learn more at www.avaccess.com.

