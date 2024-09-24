Averna Celebrates 25 Years of Test and Quality Innovation

24 Settembre 2024

From 3 to 1,200 employees, Averna has evolved from a local to a true global Test & Quality Leader.

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Averna is celebrating its 25th anniversary today as a leading global Test, Measurement & Quality Solutions provider. Founded in 1999 as a team of 3 in Montreal, Quebec, Averna has since grown to encompass over 1,200 employees across 11 countries worldwide.

Averna’s impressive growth can be attributed not only to strategic business acquisitions but also to the dedication and expertise of its diverse and very skilled workforce. Recently expanding its presence with new offices in Germany, Czechia, Japan, China, India, Vietnam and Silicon Valley, Averna continues to strengthen its global footprint.

“When I started this company 25 years ago, I never envisioned the incredible position we are currently in.” said Adil Lahlou, one of the original co-founders of Averna. “Averna began as a challenge to find the most efficient ways of solving our clients’ product challenges. Reflecting on the success we’ve had, even in the last 5 years, makes it clear that prioritizing our customers’ needs is the right path.”

Averna’s unique position can be attributed both to its global footprint and the breadth of expertise they cover. With proficiency in test automation, machine vision, RF & microwave, fiber optics and robotics, they have developed thousands of customized solutions for mixed applications within every industry.

Francois Rainville, President and CEO of Averna emphasized, “Our employees unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction allows us to continually evolve and meet the evolving challenges of our clients. This trust and dedication have been pivotal in our growth journey.” He added: “What makes Averna outstanding is the willingness to consistently stay in front of our customers’ challenges. I believe it is why they continue to trust us, year after year. With Averna on board, they successfully achieve their desired results while remaining focused on their business.”

Today, Averna employees will celebrate in every office around the world to recognize this milestone and make plans for the next 25!

About AvernaAs a global Test & Quality Solution integrator, Averna partners with product designers, developers, and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, energy, industrials, medical devices & life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, and numerous industry certifications such as ISO 9001:2015 and ITAR registration. www.averna.com

