app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Azista BST Aerospace rolls out maiden satellite from its mass manufacturing factory

Giugno 12, 2023

HYDERABAD, India and AHMEDABAD, India and BERLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Azista BST Aerospace, envisioning mass manufacturing of satellites built in India for the global market, will launch its first satellite ABA First Runner (AFR), aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on 12thJune 2023, 02:19 PM PST as part of the Transporter 8 Mission.

Azista BST Aerospace has created a state-of-the-art 50,000-square-foot facility capable of supporting the production of 2 satellites per week. The first satellite, AFR, is an 80kg satellite built on a modular bus platform and hosts a wide-swath optical remote sensing payload with both panchromatic & multispectral imaging capabilities. AFR represents the first satellite of its size and performance built by the private space industry in India, capable of supporting various critical applications for civilian and defense purposes.

Azista BST Aerospace is committed to India’s drive towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. Managing Director Srinivas Reddy Male said, “The launch of AFR marks an exciting beginning to support the realization of satellite constellations for various applications. Our factory in Ahmedabad is already geared up to produce 10 of these satellites in 2024.”

Director Sunil Indurti stated, “Azista BST Aerospace invites researchers and organizations interested in exploring the use of fresh satellite data for various geospatial applications to get in touch with us and take advantage of this exciting opportunity.”

Azista BST Aerospace is already in the process of realizing the next set of satellites to demonstrate its capabilities with versatile payloads with its modular satellite buses. Several of these satellites will be launched within the next 12-24 months to establish space heritage and solidify vertically integrated production capabilities from India.

About Azista BST Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (ABA)

Azista BST Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (ABA) is a joint venture between Azista Industries Pvt. Ltd. and Berlin Space Technologies GmbH. ABA owns and operates a factory in Ahmedabad, India, for manufacturing small satellites in India for the global market. ABA’s installed annual production capacity of 100 microsatellites makes it the largest satellite manufacturing facility in India. The company operates a 50,000-square-foot facility with state-of-the-art infrastructure to develop and manufacture highly reliable space systems.

For further information, partnership opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact: Bharath Simha Reddy P, Business Development Manager, Azista BST Aerospace Pvt Ltd.bharath.pappula@azistaindustries.com+91 89779 27765

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098693/Azista_BST_First_Runner.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098694/afr.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/azista-bst-aerospace-rolls-out-maiden-satellite-from-its-mass-manufacturing-factory-301848056.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

OPPO and Global Brand Ambassador Kaká Inspire Miracles with Unmatched Experiences at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final

(Adnkronos) – ISTANBUL, TURKEY – Media OutReach – 12 June 2023 – OPPO, official global partner of…

END JEW HATRED: A MANUAL FOR MOBILIZATION NOW AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER

#EndJewHatred Movement Founder Brooke Goldstein Offers a Groundbreaking and Pragmatic Strategy fo…

Pride. Pro Vita Famiglia: Comunità Lgbtqia+ fomenta odio, vandalizzata nostra sede

(Adnkronos) – Roma, 12 giugno 2023. «Gli insulti e la violenza verbale durante il Gay Pride di Ro…

Beyond the Cloud: emma’s Seamless Multi-Cloud Management for a Cloud-Agnostic Future

LUXEMBOURG, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At this year’s edition of VivaTech we will be present t…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl