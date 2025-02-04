Bayer Foundation Women Entrepreneurs Award: Applications Open for Innovators in Health and Food Security

4 Febbraio 2025

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ –Bayer Foundation, in partnership with Impact Hub Network, has opened applications for the 2025 Women Entrepreneurs Award, offering 15 winners €25,000 and growth support to overcome barriers in scaling innovative solutions for health and food security.

Women entrepreneurs are driving change with innovative solutions to global challenges. Their diverse perspectives, creativity, and social impact focus position them to build sustainable, scalable models for the future. The award will amplify their work, support scalable social businesses, and connect them to networks that drive transformative change.

Standout winners in 2024 include:

Discover more from the 2024 winners and the extraordinary impact they are creating in their regions. Applications are now open, and will close on February 18, 2025.

“Through this partnership, we provide valuable support specifically tailored to the needs of women entrepreneurs and their businesses. We also foster collaboration to accelerate change in health and food security,” noted Petr Skvaril, Global Partnerships Director at Impact Hub Network. “Our combined expertise and networks have created a powerful platform for scaling solutions that address the world’s most pressing challenges.”

About Bayer Foundation The Bayer Foundation drives innovation in science and social entrepreneurship to create a world with “Health for all” and “Hunger for none.” By supporting ventures in health, nutrition, and the environment, the Foundation builds sustainable business models, fosters cross-sector collaborations, and supports women entrepreneurs to address global challenges.

About Impact Hub Network Impact Hub is a global network of 120+ entrepreneurial communities driving inclusive and sustainable innovation at scale. As a catalyst for social impact, it empowers Impact Makers to tackle pressing global challenges by nurturing powerful ecosystems of collaboration and support. Through entrepreneurship, shared learning and innovation, Impact Hub advances solutions that build a more equitable and sustainable future.

