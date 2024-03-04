BE OPEN Art Gallery Announces the Artist of February 2024

Marzo 4, 2024

LONDON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BE OPEN Art, an online gallery designed by Elena Baturina’s BE OPEN think tank, is happy to announce the Artist of the Month for February selected by the majority of votes over the month.

BE OPEN Art congratulates the talented Lisa Einkemmer, a self-taught painter from Austria. Lisa works with oil and acrylic paint on canvas. While creativity has always played an important role in her life, Lisa began painting only a few years ago. She was trained as a graphic designer and used to create drawings and illustrations which now translates into her paintings. To Lisa, painting is a way of exploring the world around her. She is forever fascinated by the relationship between people and their environment, which is a recurring theme in her artwork.

To be featured in the gallery, BE OPEN Art selects artists at an early stage of their career who emphasize social consciousness, philosophical meaning and the aesthetical solutions for the wrongs of the contemporary world, such as inequality, lack of diversity, environmental issues, and consumerism. In a way, the project sees its mission in looking for the new influencers in the art scene, and invites everyone to contribute to this process.

Aiming to showcase and support young talents, every month for the last three years, BE OPEN Art invited art enthusiasts to choose the best artist among those 20 exhibited in the online gallery. Out of 12 monthly winners, the artist whose works gain the majority of votes throughout the year becomes the Artist of the Year and receives a grant of €1000.

BE OPEN Art is an online art gallery created by BE OPEN foundation with an ambition to provide emerging artists with an opportunity to showcase their work to the world. In 2023, a regional competition was set up for those artists who best represent the artistic identity of their regions, which will continue into 2024.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, founded and supported by the Austria-based international philanthropist and businessperson Elena Baturina. It is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events.

