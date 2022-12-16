app-menu Social mobile

BE OPEN Community announces the winner of #BEOPENCleanEnergy Open Call to support UN’s SDG7

Dicembre 16, 2022

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, announces the winner of #BEOPENCleanEnergy, a creative open call across social media.

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision.

The BEOPEN Clean Energy open call was dedicated to promoting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and in particular focused on SDG7, calling to “ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all”.

Energy lies at the heart of both the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all will open a new world of opportunities for billions of people through new economic opportunities and jobs, better education and health, more sustainable, equitable and inclusive communities, and greater protections from climate change.

In order to encourage more people take action, and join sustainable initiatives worldwide, we suggested posting visuals that represent a cleaner, safer, happier and more sustainable world, achievable with affordable and clean energy.

BE OPEN praises everyone who sent visuals that reflect this topic via Instagram with the #BEOPENCleanEnergy hashtag, as a way to celebrate people’s ability to creatively interpret the reality around them. BE OPEN Community members have selected the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by Instagram users.

Our congratulations and the €300 prize go to Instagram user bacchetta for the picture of a colourful autumn field with wind turbines against the clear blue sky.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-community-announces-the-winner-of-beopencleanenergy-open-call-to-support-uns-sdg7-301704353.html

