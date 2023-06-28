app-menu Social mobile

BE OPEN Regional Art: the Eastern Mediterranean art exhibition celebrated young artists of the region

Giugno 28, 2023

LONDON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BE OPEN Regional Art: the Eastern Mediterranean competition came to a close on June 22nd after it had been extended for a week. The exhibition was set up by BE OPEN Art, an online art gallery project of BE OPEN Foundation, a humanitarian initiative by international businessperson and philanthropist Elena Baturina.

The exhibition opened June 1st at the Centre of Visual Arts and Research in Nicosia, in order to showcase the emerging artists of the Eastern Mediterranean and displayed the artworks selected in the course of a region-based competition that lasted from January to March 2023.

BE OPEN Art held an awards ceremony a week into the exhibition, to celebrate the Artist of the Region Jovanna Theodosiou as well as Chrystalla Tsiamparta, Aya Abou Hawash, Christina Kyriakou, Abdelrahman Mahmoud, Jamilee Doueihy, Dimitrios Ikonomou, Nicolaou Pantelis and Elena Adamou, whose works the exhibition proudly featured.

The exhibition was attended by artists and their families, representatives of Cyprus’s Ministries of Education and Culture, Nicosia municipality, members of academic, artistic and business communities, guests of the island, etc.

The exhibition met cordial support from the Minister of Education of Cyprus Dr Athena Michaelidou, who was glad to see “creative Cyprus youth benefit from BE OPEN’s international initiative that offers much needed support to young artists”, and expressed hope that “such philanthropic projects will help more of our creative young people become acknowledged and appreciated in Cyprus and internationally.”

Cyprus’s President of European Affairs Eleni Loukalidou pointed out that “visual arts have always played an immense role in the expression of who we are as a person, as a people, as part of the bigger world. Thanks to BE OPEN Regional Art and this exhibition, more people will learn the names of Cyprus’s young and talented,” and wished all the artists a great future.

The Founder of BE OPEN Elena Baturina thanked the participants and guests of the exhibition, and reminded of the purpose of BE OPEN Art, that is “to showcase and support emerging talent all over the world who deserve to be seen and an opportunity to have their say in the art.”

BE OPEN Regional Art is currently finalising its next stage, dedicated to exploring and revealing the contemporary art of the Caribbean region to the world, and getting ready to announce the next regional winner.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-regional-art-the-eastern-mediterranean-art-exhibition-celebrated-young-artists-of-the-region-301865974.html

