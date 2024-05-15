app-menu Social mobile

Beijing China-Germany Forum for Industrial Cooperation and Development–China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2024 Opened

15 Maggio 2024

Writing a New Chapter for Sino-Germany (Sino-European) Economic and Technological Cooperation with the Theme of “Openness and Innovation, Win-Win Cooperation”

BEIJING, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On May 13, the Beijing China-Germany Forum for Industrial Cooperation and Development—China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2024 commenced at the Beijing China-Germany International Conference and Exhibition Center in Shunyi, Beijing. Co-sponsored by the Shunyi District People’s Government of Beijing Municipality, the International Economic Senate, and the Network for International Cooperation on Technology Commercialization (NICTC), this pioneering forum saw strategic collaboration with the International Cooperation Center of National Development and Reform Commission of China (ICC-NDRC) and Asia Digital Group.

The remarkable sharing of guests involved at the Opening Ceremony & Plenary Session underscored the vast potential of Sino-German (European) economic and technological collaboration. Mayor of Shunyi District Cui Xiaohao conferred letters of appointment on the inaugural cohort of experts and consultants for the China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions, demonstrating Shunyi District’s dedication to leveraging international best practices, advancing cooperation with Germany and Europe, and promoting higher-level openness and high-quality development in both Shunyi District and Beijing at large.

The International Cooperation Center of NDRC and the DEZ jointly unveiled the “Research Report on Industrial Cooperation between Chinese and German Hidden Champions”. Alongside this release, the “Initiative of Building a New Ecology for Sino-German (European) Industrial Cooperation” was launched, calling for more industrial parks and enterprises to take part in the initiative, share resources and seek common development. During the signing ceremony, more than ten projects across diverse sectors, including new energy and intelligent vehicles, digital economy, and education and culture, finalized cooperation agreements.

Looking ahead, Shunyi is poised to prioritize the development of the Beijing China-Germany Economic and Technological Cooperation Demonstration Zone, serving as a flagship endeavor. It will persistently cultivate an unparalleled business environment, striving to create a pivotal gateway to external openness for the capital in this new era. This commitment will propel the development of a more distinctive open economy in Shunyi to a higher level.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beijing-china-germany-forum-for-industrial-cooperation-and-developmentchina-germany-china-europe-hidden-champions-forum-2024-opened-302145799.html

