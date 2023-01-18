app-menu Social mobile

Belgian Economic Mission Visits Nippon Express’ West Japan Pharmaceutical Center

Gennaio 18, 2023

– TOKYO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A Belgian economic mission visited the West Japan Pharmaceutical Center in Neyagawa, Osaka Prefecture, of Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “Nippon Express”), which is a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., on Friday, December 9.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202301051847-O1-1486Ita7

Photo1: West Japan Pharmaceutical Center visited by the missionhttps://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202301051847/_prw_PI2fl_H6b6kl5L.jpg

Photo2: Scene from presentationhttps://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202301051847/_prw_PI3fl_0Day05Kl.jpg

The mission, led by Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid of the Kingdom of Belgium, engaged in economic exchanges with numerous companies, universities, and research institutions with the aim of further deepening friendly relations between Belgium and Japan.

As part of these economic exchanges, 14 members of the mission visited Nippon Express’ West Japan Pharmaceutical Center, a dedicated hub for handling pharmaceutical products in accordance with Good Distribution Practice (GDP) standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals.

Nippon Express gave a presentation on the Nippon Express Group’s safe and secure pharmaceutical supply network, and the mission participants showed great interest in and appreciation for the Nippon Express Group’s preparedness for natural disasters in addition to its security and health/safety management.

The Nippon Express Group will continue expanding its logistics services to meet the logistics needs of the pharmaceutical industry and other customers around the world.

Nippon Express website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

Nippon Express Group’s official LinkedIn account:https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/belgian-economic-mission-visits-nippon-express-west-japan-pharmaceutical-center-301724286.html

