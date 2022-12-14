Belmont Medical Technologies Donates Lifesaving Medical Equipment to Ukraine

Dicembre 14, 2022

BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Belmont Medical Technologies (“Belmont”), a leading provider of fluid resuscitation and patient temperature management solutions, donated 100 buddy lite® portable blood and fluid warmers as well as 20 rapid infusers to Ukraine to help save the lives of those injured during the ongoing conflict.

This donation aligns with Belmont’s mission, “Saving Lives. Together.”

Olga Berg, Director of Development with the non-profit organization Ukraine Medical Consortium, noted that these devices are used by surgeons treating soldiers on the front lines to save the most seriously wounded. “The rapid infusers are truly indispensable in cases of massive blood loss.”

Brian Ellacott, Chief Executive Officer of Belmont, stated, “We are grateful for the opportunity to help Ukrainians. Working with relief agencies and surgeons on the ground, we are truly saving lives together.”

The donation follows the decision by Belmont at the onset of the conflict in Ukraine to suspend its relationship with the formerly appointed Russian distributors of Belmont’s products.

Belmont Medical Technologies is a leading provider of fluid resuscitation and patient temperature management solutions for use worldwide in medical facilities, military combat fields, and EMS settings.

Belmont’s premier product is The Belmont® Rapid Infuser RI-2, which utilizes 100% aluminum-free disposables and electromagnetic induction heating to provide precise control of fluid temperature and flow rate during fluid resuscitation. Additionally, Belmont offers the close-to-patient, battery-operated buddy lite® for military and pre-hospital blood and fluid warming.

For more information about Belmont, please visit www.belmontmedtech.com

Contact Information

Brian Ellacott, CEOBelmont Instrument, LLCd.b.a. Belmont Medical Technologies780 Boston RoadBillerica, MA, 01821Phone: 978-663-0212www.belmontmedtech.com

Related Linkshttps://www.belmontmedtech.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1967655/Belmont_Logo_Logo.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1967726/Belmont_staff.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1967656/Belmont_Severely_injured_soldier_being_treated_with_The_Belmont.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/belmont-medical-technologies-donates-lifesaving-medical-equipment-to-ukraine-301702169.html