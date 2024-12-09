Benuta Selects Constructor’s AI Shopping Assistant and Product Discovery Platform to Personalise Online Shopping Experiences

9 Dicembre 2024

With Constructor’s AI, Europe’s largest online rug retailer can give shoppers ‘the red carpet treatment’ — providing individualised results and recommendations that boost satisfaction and sales

SAN FRANCISCO and BONN, Germany, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Benuta, Europe’s largest online store for rugs, has recently deployed Constructor’s ecommerce search and product discovery platform to personalise and enhance online shopping experiences. In addition, Benuta will use Constructor’s AI Shopping Assistant, a groundbreaking conversational product discovery tool, to help shoppers better find the rugs and home accessories they’ll love.

Offering an extensive and affordable selection of rugs — from trendy, vintage styles; to modern Scandi designs; to washable carpets for children’s rooms — and home decor to complement them, Benuta seeks to help shoppers “create a home that has as much personality as you do.”

With more than 20,000 items for all spaces and aesthetics, there’s something for everyone, but it’s critical for Benuta to make it easy for shoppers to find the right things for them. With its previous product discovery platform, a search for “living room rugs,” for example, would reveal living room rugs… but not ones that were meaningful to the individual shopper.

“Our customers are all unique, and their interior spaces reflect their styles and lives,” said Andreas Fischer, Head of Ecommerce Technologies, Benuta. “With Constructor’s personalisation features, we can help shoppers quickly and enjoyably discover their dream rugs. We’re excited to leverage advanced search options that guide our customers intuitively to the products that best suit their preferences — making their shopping experience both seamless and inspiring.”

Giving shoppers the ‘red carpet treatment’

Constructor’s search and product discovery solutions focus not just on relevance (“Is this a living room rug?”) but also attractiveness (“Will this rug be attractive to the shopper searching for it?”) — so Benuta can create experiences tailored to each shopper on their site.

The company is using Constructor across its many European domains — in Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK — and personalising for shoppers in their local languages.

Benuta currently uses Constructor to personalise search and autosuggest results and browse experiences across its online properties. By automating time-consuming manual tasks, such as detecting synonyms and adjusting for typos in online search, Constructor saves Benuta’s merchandisers time, so they can focus on more strategic and creative activities.

In addition, Constructor’s Merchant Controls and Intelligence give Benuta actionable insights into how the decisions their merchandisers make (e.g., slotting a rug at the top of results or boosting up higher-margin home accessories) affect the site’s metrics as a whole.

Next up: AI Shopping Assistant and more

In the next phases of its implementation, Benuta will roll out personalised product recommendations and landing pages that cater to each shopper’s tastes, as well as AI Shopping Assistant (ASA).

With ASA, Benuta can make ecommerce search more flexible and valuable to shoppers — with the ability to support longform, conversational queries like:

Results make sense contextually, are in stock, and align with the shopper’s history and preferences (for colours, materials, brands, price points, etc.).

“As they look to increase customer satisfaction, forward-looking retailers like Benuta are increasingly personalising shoppers’ interactions. We’re incredibly excited to be working with the Benuta team on this,” said Bernd Maehrlein, Constructor’s VP for EMEA. “Whenever shoppers engage with Constructor-powered results, that information gets fed back to our platform to optimise future experiences. With Benuta using Constructor across many areas — search, browse, recommendations, landing pages, AI Shopping Assistant, etc. — shoppers will benefit from tailored, cohesive and helpful experiences at every stage of their journey.”

