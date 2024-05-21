app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Berite Labelle, new muse of Balmain, confirms her presence at the Cannes Film Festival

21 Maggio 2024

CANNES, France, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Top model and actress Berite Labelle, face of the new Balmain Hair campaign, has just arrived on the Croisette for the 2024 Film Festival.

This spectacular beauty was chosen by Balmain to embody the French house’s new global campaign, marking the 50th anniversary of the haircare range.

Her career as a model does not prevent her from pursuing her goals in the cinema. Berite’s lifelong dream of becoming an actress has come true since moving to the United States in 2019, after earning a partial scholarship to the Conservatory program at the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles. She is currently pursuing her modeling and acting career and shooting her first feature film in Romania.

Now based in the Switzerland, she is above all a woman of the world: Berite was born in Tiraspol, Moldova. At four years old, she moved to Bosnia and then Germany before landing in Geneva, Switzerland, at six years old. A lifelong lover of languages, she is fluent in Russian, French and English, with a working knowledge of Spanish, Italian and Arabic.

This talent for communicating in multiple dialects is a trait shared with her late father, Moise Neroum Ngadande, who spoke seven languages and was originally from Chad, Africa. His work traveling the globe for the United Nations sparked her own sense of adventure.https://www.beritelabelle.com

Ms Labelle will also have some very exciting entrepreneurial pursuits to be unveiled in 2025  that include but are not limited to a T.V. and Film Production Company named HARD Productions LLC with her business partner out of Los Angeles. 

A singular personality, and sublime beauty, to meet in Cannes and a career to definitely follow! 

HARD PRODUCTIONS LLC is a Delaware based Production Company. The focus is meaningful storytelling in film and television.

Management Contact: Tracy PaulTracy Paul & Company IncTracy@TracyPaul.com

 

 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2410856/Berite_Labelle_Cannes.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2410857/Berite_Labelle_Cannes_presence.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2410858/Alexandra_Alva.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2410859/Berite_Labelle.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/berite-labelle-new-muse-of-balmain-confirms-her-presence-at-the-cannes-film-festival-302143795.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

DE-AGING TECHNOLOGY REUNITES RACHEL YANKEY OBE WITH HER NINE-YEAR-OLD SELF TO SPARK A DEBATE ABOUT CONFIDENCE

21 Maggio 2024
GATORADE RESEARCH REVEALS 40% OF TEEN GIRLS LACK CONFIDENCE IN SPORT* LONDON, May 21, 2024 /PRNew…

Supermicro presenta soluzioni ad alta densità, efficienti e a costi ottimizzati alimentate dai processori AMD EPYC™ serie 4004

21 Maggio 2024
Il server 3U multi-nodo MicroCloud H13 e la famiglia di server mainstream 1U, 2U di Supermicro of…

CHAGEE Targets 100 Countries and 15 Billion Cups Annually in Global Expansion Drive

21 Maggio 2024
With 130 million registered members worldwide, the Chinese tea brand aims to sell 15 billion of s…

Europa League – Atalanta per la storia ma il Bayer parte favoritissimo Scamacca, in gol a 4,25 su Sisal.it, vuole portare la Dea nell’Olimpo

21 Maggio 2024
(Adnkronos) – Roma, 21 maggio 2024 – Tutti a Dublino. Il calcio continentale si ferma nella capit…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI