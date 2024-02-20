Beyoncé Knowles-Carter Introduces Cécred: Hair-Honoring Care, Validated by Science

Febbraio 20, 2024

Cécred launches with the Foundation Collection, featuring patent-pending keratin recovery tech that visibly strengthens and revives hair health

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter announced the launch of Cécred, a new haircare line that honors global traditions while delivering what hair craves: rich conditioners and fortifying protein, patent-pending technology and fermentation, sensorial luxury and exceptional performance for visible strength, moisture and shine. Inspired by hair rituals from global cultures, the products feature an array of butters, oils, honey, and fermented rice water to nourish hair. Cécred launches with the Foundation Collection, eight products that cleanse, condition, and visibly repair.

“The journey of creating Cécred has taken years, and I’m so proud to finally reveal what we’ve been working on,” says Cécred founder and chairwoman Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. “As a Black founder, it was important to me to concentrate on where I saw the greatest need for healthy haircare and to place scientific innovation and product performance above all else. We started by prioritizing the needs of textured hair like mine, along with other types and textures that need more moisture and strength. My entire life and career, I’ve worn my hair in so many different ways: natural, flat-ironed, braids, colored, weaves, wigs. I want everyone to have the freedom to express their hair in ways that make them feel good, so I began by creating the essentials for hair and scalp health. My vision is to be an inclusive force of excellence in the haircare industry while celebrating hair rituals across global cultures and helping dispel hair myths and misconceptions on all sides.”

Knowles-Carter’s passion for haircare is born from lived experience. She grew up sweeping hair in her mother Tina Knowles’ salon and saw firsthand how she thoughtfully mixed tech-forward formulas with natural butters and oils to cultivate healthy hair. Knowles joins Cécred as vice chairwoman, bringing her 40 years of influence as a hairstylist, salon owner, and entrepreneur. “In my own experience serving clients, I loved witnessing the joy they felt watching their hair grow healthier, shinier, and more vibrant,” says Knowles. “I have personally witnessed how these products have stopped breakage in its tracks. I’ve seen the transformations from using these products on all different hair types and textures and the results have been amazing.”

Knowles-Carter’s decades-long career shaped her expertise in maintaining hair health while navigating the coloring, high-tension styles, hair adhesive, sweat, and build-up generated by her life as a performer. Her experiences inspired Cécred to redefine keratin recovery science with its Bioactive Keratin Ferment: a patent-pending technology made from wool-derived keratin, honey, and lactobacillus ferment. Enhanced by the ancient process of fermentation, the keratin proteins are small enough to penetrate deep into the cortex of each strand, closely matching and replacing depleted proteins to visibly repair and strengthen weak or damaged hair. Formulated without silicones which mask damage with an artificial coating, Cécred products deliver moisture and visible strength for a healthy foundation.

Regarding quality and performance, Cécred refused to settle, devoting years of research and testing to the challenges of moisture restoration, strength, and hair health. They conducted extensive clinical, salon, and lab testing, ignoring industry norms and only working with global labs that prioritize inclusive testing. This exhaustive research, development, and evaluation resulted in a performance-driven, expert-vetted, validated range of hair solutions that are beneficial for hair textures from straight to coily and hair states—including virgin, color-treated, chemically processed, and heat-styled—that need extra moisture and strength. This philosophy is core to the Foundation Collection and remains central to the testing and development of all future Cécred lines.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience to work with a founder of Beyoncé’s global reach and raw talent to change the narrative in haircare,” says Cécred CEO Grace Ray. “It’s gratifying to help build an inclusive brand that has benefits for a wide range of hair types and textures. Cécred is a union of visual storytelling, education, and performance, and we are uniquely positioned to service consumers with a prestige, science-validated experience that dispels outdated norms in the haircare industry. I’m honored to join the other brands working to change conversations around haircare.”

Knowles-Carter’s longstanding commitment to philanthropy has been recognized within various communities. From launch, it is essential that Cécred invests in the stylist community, which globally serves as a sacred space for people’s personal hair journeys. Cécred will partner with Knowles-Carter’s philanthropic foundation, BeyGOOD, to create the BeyGOOD x Cécred Fund, which honors the knowledge and influence professional stylists have on hair health and the critical importance of advocating for the salon community. An annual $500,000 will fund cosmetology school scholarships and salon business grants. Fostering talent, promoting professionalism, and supporting entrepreneurship within the industry will cement Knowles-Carter’s and Cécred’s enduring dedication to the professional stylist community.

Cécred’s formulas, infused with a signature Temple Oud fragrance, are cruelty-free and formulated under strict global guidelines for ingredient safety. Knowles-Carter’s vision is to create a new standard in haircare that breaks down myths and helps to change the narrative in haircare. The Foundation Collection is now available on www.cecred.com.

Cécred Foundation Collection Launch Range:

Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub ($38 USD, 8 oz.)

Hydrating Shampoo ($30 USD, 8 oz.)

Moisturizing Deep Conditioner ($38 USD, 10 oz.)

Reconstructing Treatment Mask ($42 USD, 10 oz.)

Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual ($52 USD, 4 treatments)

Moisture Sealing Lotion ($38 USD, 8 oz.)

Nourishing Hair Oil ($44 USD, 1.7 oz)

Ritual Shaking Vessel ($20 USD)

Patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment

Our patent-pending technology, made from wool-derived keratin, honey, and lactobacillus ferment, closely matches and replaces depleted proteins in hair. Its molecular weight is small enough to deeply penetrate the cortex to visibly strengthen weak, damaged, or highly manipulated hair.

About Cécred:

Cécred creates a place to show up as you choose and gives the healthy foundation to express your hair in all ways that make you feel good. Its products honor the love and connection of hair traditions while delivering what hair craves: rich conditioners and fortifying protein, patent-pending technology and fermentation, sensorial luxury and exceptional performance for visible strength, moisture and shine.

IMAGE DOWNLOAD LINK

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343311/Cecred_1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343310/Cecred_2.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343309/Cecred_3.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343308/Cecred_4.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343307/Cecred_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beyonce-knowles-carter-introduces-cecred-hair-honoring-care-validated-by-science-302065948.html