app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

BG Networks Announces Cybersecurity Workshops so IoT Device Manufacturers Can Comply with New Cybersecurity Regulations

Luglio 20, 2023

– Workshops enable cybersecurity compliance with FDA, Automotive ISO/SAE 21434, EU Cyber Resilience Act and others.

WESTON, Mass., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BG Networks has launched 8 cybersecurity workshops for IoT developers covering major IoT security regulations across multiple industries.  These workshops provide essential information on how to add regulation compliant cybersecurity to IoT devices.

Each workshop covers the fundamentals of IoT security, including hands-on sessions implementing security features.

Choose the workshop for regulations relevant to you. Workshop options include:    

“These regulations are critical to securing our national infrastructure. Not only in terms of protecting data and finances, but given IoT controls physical systems, to maintain safety and operations,” said Colin Duggan, CEO of BG Networks.  “Our workshops allow IoT product companies to quickly come up to speed on cybersecurity and regulations, setting the stage for the most time-efficient path to compliance.”

Developers attending the workshops will learn how cybersecurity features and capabilities map to the requirements for their industry. 

For cybersecurity topics requiring more in-depth coverage, or not included in our standard training, BG Networks will provide additional, bespoke content, up to half a day’s duration, free of charge. 

About BG Networks

BG Networks equips embedded engineers with user-friendly software automation tools and services for security hardening, detection, and testing, enabling them to swiftly incorporate customized cybersecurity measures for their devices. By adhering to NIST guidelines and key industry regulations, BG Networks instills confidence in the proper implementation of cybersecurity. Catering to engineers in the automotive, military, medical, and industrial sectors, BG Networks is a pioneer in IoT security automation.

Established in 2020 by Colin Duggan, Roman Lysecky, and Jerzy Rozenblit, BG Networks is driven by the mission to eliminate obstacles in implementing embedded cybersecurity efficiently, effortlessly, and accurately.

For more information, please visit www.bgnetworks.com.

Media contact:

Nisrine JorioBG Networks888-787-8708nisrine.jorio@bgnetworks.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bg-networks-announces-cybersecurity-workshops-so-iot-device-manufacturers-can-comply-with-new-cybersecurity-regulations-301882040.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Maldarizzi Automotive torna in campo con la SSC Bari

(Adnkronos) – Rinnovata la partnership con la squadra biancorossa per la stagione sportiva 2023/2…

Tavolo farmaci/ Egualia: «Bene gli incentivi alla produzione ma con misure sulla sostenibilità»

(Adnkronos) – Il commento delle aziende degli off patent alla seconda seduta del tavolo farmaci a…

THE COUNTDOWN TO THE SIXTH EDITION OF IBF ITALIAN BIKE FESTIVAL

Europe’s leading bicycle and slow mobility trade show returns to the Misano World Circuit  MISANO…

Truist comunica i risultati del secondo trimestre 2023

– CHARLOTTE, Carolina del Nord, 20 luglio 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Truist Financial Corporation (NYS…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl