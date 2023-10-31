app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

BioLineRx entered Exclusive License Agreement to Motixafortide in Asia, advisored by M.S.Q. Ventures

Ottobre 31, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — M.S.Q. Ventures (“MSQ”) is pleased to announce that its client, BioLineRx Ltd. (“BioLineRx”) (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX), has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Guangzhou Gloria Biosciences Co., Ltd. (GloriaBio) and an associated investor for the development of motixafortide across all indications in Asia.

The license agreement provides for a $15 million upfront payment and an equity investment of $14.6 million, up to $50 million in potential development and regulatory milestones, up to $200 million in potential commercial milestones and tiered double-digit royalties on sales.

“Given GloriaBio’s expertise and track record in the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies in China, we believe GloriaBio is well suited to further develop motixafortide in Asia. GloriaBio has demonstrated a clear commitment to the motixafortide programs in stem cell mobilization and pancreatic cancer in Asia, and this transaction provides us with additional capital to continue our launch plans in the U.S.,” said Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx Ltd. “We are very excited about the swift and successful conclusion of this monumental Asian market licensing agreement. The MSQ team showed remarkable agility and a deep understanding of mutual benefits to both parties right from our initial discussions. MSQ’s disciplined deal management ensured a seamless process. Echo, with her visionary leadership, expertise, and impressive execution skills, played a key role in making this collaboration happen.”

“We are pleased to enter into this strategic partnership with BioLineRx and are committed to the development and commercialization of motixafortide in Asia, which we believe will bring additional value to GloriaBio’s portfolio via clear synergies with zimberelimab,” said Jiman Zhu, Founder of GloriaBio. “The MSQ team’s great efforts made a huge impact on the closing of this successful transaction in such a short time. The MSQ team provided valuable advice for both sides. We are impressed with the MSQ team’s extensive knowledge of financial structures and drug development”.

Echo Hindle-Yang, CEO of MSQ, reflecting on the transaction, “We’re thrilled about the cross-border collaboration between BioLineRx, the pioneering company behind FDA-approved APHEXDA™ (motixafortide), and GloriaBio, the team behind the PD-1 inhibitor YuTuo® (zimberelimab). This partnership showcases their commitment to advancing global drug development and benefiting patients on a global scale. BioLineRx brings an innovative pipeline, successful FDA approval of APHEXDA™ for stem cell mobilization, strategic collaboration abilities, and a seasoned team to the table. On the other hand, GloriaBio, with their expertise in cancer immunotherapies, clinical development capabilities, and strong commercialization capabilities in Asia, is a formidable partner. The dedication of leaders like Mr. Serlin, Dr. Zhu, and their stellar teams played a pivotal role in swiftly achieving the success of this transformative deal. As part of this momentous partnership, we eagerly anticipate the positive developments ahead, promising an even brighter future for global patients.”

About MSQ  M.S.Q. Ventures is a New York-based cross-border advisory firm that bridges the healthcare industries globally by offering our deep knowledge, strong network, and local insights.info@msqventures.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322232/4370240/MSQ_Ventures__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biolinerx-entered-exclusive-license-agreement-to-motixafortide-in-asia-advisored-by-msq-ventures-301972254.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Technicolor Creative Studios selects Cognizant as its IT & Digital Transformation Partner

5-year contract will see Cognizant support IT services for Technicolor Creative Studios’ globally…

TNT Lab, Dottor Enrico Tinti: “Esami clinici, fondamentale la prevenzione per mantenersi in salute e gestire l’insorgenza delle patologie”

(Adnkronos) – Il direttore del laboratorio di patologia clinica di San Gavino Monreale spiega l’i…

Ultraviolette Gears Up for its International Debut at EICMA 2023; Set to Showcase High Performance Motorcycle Platforms

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ultraviolette, an innovator in sustainable mobili…

Huawei Honors Wukong-Huahua Sci-Fi AI Fine-Tuning and Application Competition Winners

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Winners of the Wukong-Huahua AI Fine-Tuning and App…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl