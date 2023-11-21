Black Friday with TCL: Discover the art of immersive entertainment and elevate your lifestyle with QD-Mini LED TVs

Novembre 21, 2023

PARIS, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As a leading global consumer electronics brand, TCL understands the importance of creating a comfortable and well-cared-for home environment that promotes overall well-being.

This Black Friday, TCL is offering an assortment of large size QD-Mini LED TV and smart home appliances to elevate your immersive viewing experience and enhance your lifestyles.

*The following product series and functionalities may vary between markets. Please refer to your nearest point of sales for more information.

TCL X955: Your cinematic escape for unforgettable moments

Indulge in a cinematic masterpiece with the TCL X955, your ticket to entertainment like never before. Featuring an expansive 85-inch screen and breathtaking 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV boasts cutting-edge Mini LED Premium, QLED, and Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) technologies that create an unmatched visual immersion. If you’re in the mood for an epic movie night, this TV transforms your living room into a cinematic retreat.

Experience the magic of HDR with the specialized HDR Premium 5000 nits which supports HDR10, HDR10+, HDR HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ, delivering stunning contrasts and vibrant colours that draw you deeper into every scene. The exceptional audio quality from the 4.2.2 sound system ensures that every sound is as captivating as the visuals.

TCL 98C955: Ultimate well-being: QD-Mini LED TV, your gateway to serenity

Dive into a world of well-being and captivating entertainment with our Mini LED and QLED TV, creating the perfect environment for enjoying your own company. Let yourself be engulfed by the splendor of deep blacks, dazzling brightness, and precise contrast, creating a visual feast for your senses. Savor the rich and lifelike colours of QLED technology, where every scene becomes a masterpiece of vivid hues, providing a visual experience that stirs your emotions.

With a native 144Hz display, games and action sequences flow seamlessly for an exhilarating experience. Regardless of the source, our multi-format HDR guarantees perfect image quality, ensuring total relaxation in your own space. The ONKYO 2.2.2 Dolby Atmos sound system envelops you in immersive sound, offering a sonic experience that soothes the mind and nourishes the soul.

TCL 98C805: Elevate your gaming journey with QD-Mini LED TV

Embark on a gaming adventure like no other with our cutting-edge QD-Mini LED television. This isn’t just a TV; it’s your portal to an extraordinary gaming experience that you can savor in solitude while having a blast.

Featuring a massive 98-inch screen and captivating 4K Ultra HD resolution, every game comes to life with unparalleled realism. With a maximum brightness of 1600 nits (in 98″), colours burst into vibrant life, creating a dynamic and immersive gaming environment. The native 144 Hz variable refresh rate ensures your gaming sessions are incredibly smooth, perfectly suited for fast-paced action and heart-pounding adventures.

What truly sets this TV apart is its incredible HDR capabilities. The result? Your favorite games and movies will dazzle with stunning contrast and dynamic range, offering an unforgettable solo gaming experience.

Elevate your gaming prowess and immerse yourself in a world of captivating entertainment, where solo play takes center stage, and every moment is a thrill.

TCL 98P745: how to elevate your home entertainment

The TCL 98P745 4K sets the stage for an exceptional home entertainment experience. Immerse yourself in the magic of cinema with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology. This TV offers vibrant 4K resolution, over one billion colours, and audio that envelops you in a cinematic atmosphere, making every moment feel like you’re in a theater.

With HDMI 2.1 support, it ensures a premium gaming experience with high video resolutions, automatic picture optimization, and low latency. The 120Hz Game Accelerator guarantees sharp and smooth gameplay.

Elegance meets functionality with its sleek, edgeless design and thin metallic trim, complementing any home decor. Beyond entertainment, the TCL P745 is your communication hub with Google Duo for instant video calls and voice memos.

With Google TV, access over 700,000 movies and TV episodes, all organized and searchable through voice commands.

TCL FreshIN Series Air Conditioners: creating a haven of health and comfort at home

Transform your home into a sanctuary of well-being with TCL’s FreshIN Series Air Conditioners. Designed to enhance indoor air quality, these air conditioners go beyond mere comfort appliances. They are engineered to create a healthy and pleasant environment where you can relax with peace of mind.

TCL’s FreshIN+ 2.0 Technology offers a two-way fresh air replacement system, bringing in oxygen-rich outdoor air while expelling unhealthy indoor air. This is particularly valuable when air quality is less than ideal, as it effectively rids the environment of unwanted particles such as dust, pet hair, and pollutants. Coupled with a four-layer filtration system, the circulated air is much healthier for those with allergies.

With TCL’s FreshIN Series Air Conditioners, your well-being is at the heart of your home.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282437/TCL_QD_Mini_LED_4K_TV_X955.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282438/TCL_QD_Mini_LED_4K_TV_C955.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282439/1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282440/2.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282441/3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/black-friday-with-tcl-discover-the-art-of-immersive-entertainment-and-elevate-your-lifestyle-with-qd-mini-led-tvs-301994410.html