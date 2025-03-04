Blue Owl Capital Hires Rosamond Price to Lead EMEA Private Wealth

4 Marzo 2025

NEW YORK, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Blue Owl Capital Inc. (“Blue Owl”) (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, announced today the hiring of Rosamond Price as a Managing Director and Head of Private Wealth EMEA. Rosamond will be based in Blue Owl’s London office and report to Sean Connor, President & CEO of Global Private Wealth.

Rosamond previously served as EMEA Region Head for Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions. In this role, Rosamond oversaw all distribution partnerships, investment due diligence, commercial negotiations, investor relations and change management initiatives across EMEA partners.

Prior to her role as EMEA Region Head, Rosamond was a Senior Vice President, Wealth & Family Office at Brookfield. She was responsible for developing Brookfield’s partnerships with financial intermediaries and single-family offices across the U.K. and continental Europe. Prior to Brookfield, Rosamond spent 14 years at PIMCO most notably serving as Executive Vice President, Consultant Relations Group and Senior Vice President, Global Wealth Management.

Sean Connor, President & CEO of Global Private Wealth at Blue Owl said: “We are delighted to welcome Rosamond to Blue Owl. Her two decades of experience in building and scaling coverage of EMEA wealth advisors & managers, financial intermediaries and distribution platforms is integral to Blue Owl’s global growth strategy for our private wealth business. Her appointment complements additional senior hires we’ve made across North America, Australia, Hong Kong, LatAm and Japan. Together, Blue Owl remains well positioned to expand and deepen our partnerships within the global private wealth channel. We look forward to continuing to serve as the partner of choice for the largest global wealth management platforms.”

Rosamond Price, Head of Private Wealth EMEA at Blue Owl said: “Blue Owl’s wealth business is underpinned by a strong track-record of tailored product innovation, scaled global distribution platforms and exceptional client education. All of this has helped create an industry-leading wealth platform at one of the largest and fastest growing alternative asset managers. With the support of Sean and the global private wealth leadership team, I look forward to continuing to build and scale our partnerships across the region and to bring the breadth of Blue Owl’s private markets expertise to the EMEA wealth channel.”

Blue Owl is a global leader in bringing premiere private markets solutions to the private wealth channel. The firm employs an industry-leading team of over 140 dedicated professionals serving over 125,000 clients globally.

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives.

With over $250 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Assets. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,100 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.

