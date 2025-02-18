Bluecrux recognized as a supply chain pioneer in multiple Gartner® reports

18 Febbraio 2025

AALST and MECHELEN, Belgium, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bluecrux, a leading value chain consulting and technology company, has been recognized as a pioneer in multiple Gartner® reports. This recognition highlights the company’s innovative approach to addressing complex supply chain challenges and its commitment to transforming traditional supply chains into smart, resilient value chains.

Gartner’s acknowledgment underscores Bluecrux’s role in delivering cutting-edge solutions through its proprietary technologies, Axon™, a digital supply chain twin, and Binocs™, a lab planning and scheduling platform. These tools are instrumental in reshaping supply chain strategies and optimizing operations for global businesses.

Recognized across multiple Gartner® market guides

Gartner® market guide for supply chain strategy, planning & operations

Recognized for its ability to bridge the gap between vision and execution, Bluecrux has been named one of the top 20 consulting partners globally for supply chain strategy, planning and operations. Gartner highlighted Bluecrux’s expertise in crafting digital roadmaps and integrating innovative solutions, such as Axon and Binocs, to enhance operational efficiency and strategic decision-making.

Gartner® market guide for supply chain planning solutions integrators

Identified as a boutique consulting firm, Bluecrux specializes in implementing leading digital supply chain planning solutions, including Anaplan, One Network (by Blue Yonder), Kinaxis, and OMP. Gartner emphasized Bluecrux’s tailored, end-to-end service approach, which aligns technology deployment with each client’s unique needs, goals, and operational maturity.

Gartner® market guide for analytics and decision-making platforms

Bluecrux was also named among key global vendors driving innovation in analytics and decision-making platforms. Both Axon and Binocs were recognized as significant technologies in this space, praised for their ability to deliver real-time visibility, predictive analytics, and AI-driven scenario modeling.

Driving innovation with emerging technologies

Gartner’s reports highlight Bluecrux’s strengths in master data management and its commitment to improving implementation quality and user adoption through emerging technologies, such as generative AI. By leveraging advanced analytics, AI-powered forecasting, and scenario planning, Bluecrux empowers businesses to navigate supply chain complexities with confidence.

A trusted partner in digital transformation

“As businesses face increasing complexity and uncertainty, our recognition in Gartner’s influential reports reaffirms Bluecrux’s position as a trusted partner in driving digital transformation across supply chain planning and execution,” said Koen Jaspers, CEO & Co-founder of Bluecrux. “We are honored by this acknowledgment, which reflects our dedication to delivering impactful, innovative solutions for our clients.”

About Bluecrux

Founded in 2011, Bluecrux is a leading value chain consulting and technology company that helps global organizations navigate and optimize their supply chains. With a presence in Europe, the US, and APAC, Bluecrux combines deep expertise with innovative technologies like Binocs™ and Axon™ to transform challenges into opportunities.

For more information, visit www.bluecrux.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluecrux-recognized-as-a-supply-chain-pioneer-in-multiple-gartner-reports-302375985.html