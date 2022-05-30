BLUETTI EP500Pro Solar Generator Adopted LiFePO4 Battery For Longer Lifespan

Maggio 30, 2022

BERLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI firstly launched EP500Pro on the crowdfunding website kickstarter.com in March 2021 and raised over 4 million pounds. Finally, this power beast is about to hit the shelf in EUROPE.

Equipped with a monstrous 3000W pure sine wave AC inverter and a 5100Wh capacity, the BLUETTI EP500Pro can provide backup power whenever the outage occurs or when the wall outlets are far from reach.

Before purchasing a solar generator, the battery chemistry should be the first priority to consider without a doubt. As all the new products BLUETTI has released in recent years, EP500Pro features the innovative LiFePO4 battery cells, making it stand out among a wide range of competitors. Scroll down for the overviews on LiFePO4 batteries.

What Are LiFePO4 Batteries?

LiFePO4(LFP) stands for Lithium Iron Phosphate and was invented in 1996. It provides the best electrochemical performance, lower resistance and one of the safest and most stable cathode materials.

Charge & Discharge

While charging and discharging the EP500Pro, the lithium ions of LiFePO4 move back and forth between the cathode and the anode to generate an electric charge, so the battery cells can distribute stable and safe energy flows to the devices.

LiFePO4 Batteries vs. NCM & Lithium-Ion Batteries

See the comparison table of BLUETTI, Competitor product J, and Competitor product E.

Next, figure out the Levelized Cost Of Storage (LCOS) in USD/Wh.

LCOS = Upfront Cost / (total kWh capacity x (DoD %) x cycle life)

BLUETTI

$1,799 / (2 kWh x 0.9 x 3500) = $0,285 per kWh

Competitor product J

$1,599 / (1.5 kWh x 0.8 x 500) = $2.67 per kWh

Competitor product E

$1,899 / (2 kWh x 0.8 x 800) = $1.48 per kWh

The above LCOS also contains other components like the charge controller and inverter, which are included in the upfront cost.

Why Are LiFePO4 Batteries Perfect For Solar Generators?

Lightweight

Power stations equip with LiFePO4 batteries are lightweight and easy to carry. BLUETTI EP500Pro weighs only 167lbs (76kg), which means nothing when it comes to its whopping 5100Wh capacity.

Long Lifespan

LiFePO4 batteries allow for long-term durability to charge 6000+ times before reaching 80% of their original capacity.

High Efficiency

Generally, LiFePO4 batteries can be discharged beyond 90% of their capacity, getting the most out of solar generators for as little space as possible.

No Maintenance

EP500Pro requires zero maintenance due to the quality LFP batteries. Customers can charge and discharge it without doing anything to extend its lifespan.

Safety

LiFePO4 batteries are encased in an airtight aluminum case to withstand pressure variations, punctures, and impacts, making them much safer than other NCM batteries.

Extreme Temperature Resistant

Temperature is quite critical for battery performance. EP500Pro can work well even in extreme conditions (-4-104℉/-20-40℃).

Final Thoughts

When looking for a safe and reliable solar generator, all BLUETTI power stations equipped with the latest LFP technology must be the best bet. Aside from EP500Pro, other highly recommended models AC200MAX and AC300 power system can also provide incredible energy wherever power is needed.

About BLUETTI

With over ten years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world’s best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.eu/.

CONTACT: Rui Lei, leirui@bluetti.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1828405/banner.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1712384/a.jpg