BLUETTI Releases Exciting Power Station Offers for Prime Day 2024

26 Giugno 2024

BERLIN, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, is offering exciting deals on portable power stations and solar generators during this year’s Prime Day event, running from July 16-17. With unbeatable discounts and generous coupons, BLUETTI empowers customers to gear up for summer camping, RV adventures, and more with cost-effective and eco-friendly portable power solution.

Best Prime Day Deals on BLUETTI Products

BLUETTI AC200L: Ideal for RVing and camping, the AC200L features a 2 400W AC output and a 2 048Wh capacity, expandable up to 8 192Wh. It powers fridges, ACs, and almost anything in the motorhome. It supports 6 recharging methods, including 1 200W solar, and offers smart control via the BLUETTI app. Now available for €1 449(￡1 349) for Prime day.

BLUETTI AC180: Loved by the lorry driver community, the BLUETTI AC180 is tailored for long-distance driving and outdoor photography alike. With 1 800W of rated power and a 1 152Wh capacity, it keeps essential devices running smoothly on the road. It also features fast charging that takes the battery from 0% to 80% in just 45 minutes – perfect for a quick recharge during a coffee break. Only for €749 (￡649) for Prime day.

BLUETTI AC200Max: Another excellent RV energy solution is BLUETTI’s classic hot-selling model, the AC200Max, which provides 2 200W power and a 2 048Wh capacity, expandable up to 8 192Wh. Now available for €1 249 (￡1 149) for Prime day.

Exclusive Prime Day Surprises

From June 24 to July 15, BLUETTI is offering special vouchers on their official website. Customers can spend €20, €50, €70, or €90 to receive a coupon worth €150, €200, €250, or €350, respectively. These coupons are applicable to single orders over €1 500 and are valid until July 31.

Don’t miss out on these incredible power generator deals for Prime Day 2024. Visit BLUETTI’s official website to secure the best portable power solutions and enjoy substantial savings.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTIis committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI has empowered over 100.000 African families in off-grid regions. With a dedication to innovation and addressing customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 100 countries worldwide.

