BMC Makes an Impact at SFRMS and AIMS: Advancing Sleep and Respiratory Care

3 Dicembre 2024

PISA, Italy, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In the highly competitive and rapidly evolving landscape of the sleep and respiratory field, BMC has established itself as a key player in the sleep and respiratory care sector. In this month, BMC has participated in two prominent industry events: the SFRMS conference in France and the AIMS exhibition in Italy.

These platforms provided BMC with the opportunity to showcase its latest solutions and research, engage with industry experts, and contribute to the advancement of knowledge in the field.

Expert Presentations on Groundbreaking Concepts

Dr. Julien and Mr. Ludovic delivered engaging presentations that left a lasting impression on the attendees. At the SFRMS and AIMS event, Dr Julien shared his insights on the benefits of telemedicine in sleep and respiratory care. His insights highlighted how this emerging field can improve patient management by enabling remote monitoring and timely intervention. Telemedicine is a way to improve patient adherence and outcomes while making better use of healthcare resources.

In conjunction with the discussions on telemedicine, BMC introduced its PAP Link Digital Health Solution. Especially PAP Link Web, a cutting-edge cloud-based platform boosting patient management, reporting, remote assist and assisting healthcare professionals with medical insurance reimbursement etc. Seamlessly connecting to BMC sleep, ventilation, and future healthcare devices, PAP Link Web empowers you to effortlessly oversee patients across diverse treatment modalities.

At the SFRMS conference, Mr. Ludovic presented an overview of BMC’s advancements in sleep apnoea treatment technology. The presentation focused on the G3 A20, an automatic CPAP system device. The G3 A20’s cutting-edge algorithm and accurate detection features make it a good choice for managing sleep apnoea events.

BMC’s participation at SFRMS and AIMS events has been a great success. The events provided an ideal opportunity for BMC to engage with industry peers, researchers, and healthcare professionals. The exchange of ideas and best practices has not only enhanced BMC’s understanding of the market but has also contributed to the collective knowledge base of the industry.

BMC will maintain its commitment to working with industry partners and engaging with the medical community in order to drive positive change and improve patient outcomes. With a clear vision for the future and a dedication to patient-centric innovation, BMC is well-positioned to maintain its focus on sleep and respiratory healthcare.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bmc-makes-an-impact-at-sfrms-and-aims-advancing-sleep-and-respiratory-care-302320766.html