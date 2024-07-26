BOE Signs Partnership Agreement with UNESCO to Be the First Chinese Tech Company in Support of the IDSSD

26 Luglio 2024

PARIS, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On July 25 (French time), BOE signed a three-year partnership agreement under the umbrella of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development 2024–2033 (hereinafter referred to as “the Science Decade”) with the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in its headquarters in Paris, France. BOE is the first Chinese tech company to support the Science Decade. According to the agreement, BOE will support in delivering the objectives of the Science Decade with its technology innovations and will develop in-depth cooperation with UNESCO in the areas of “science popularization and education” and “digital innovation” to contribute together to global sustainable development. At the signing ceremony, Lidia Arthur Brito, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences, and Si Da, Vice President and Chief Branding Officer of BOE, delivered speeches on behalf of each party and signed the agreement. Wang Ying, Chargé d’Affaires, Deputy Permanent Delegate of China to UNESCO, also attended the ceremony and expressed congratulations to both parties for the cooperation. Made possible under the coordination of the Chinese National Commission for UNESCO, the signing of this agreement underlines the common vision of both parties on promoting sustainable development through science and technology, and also highlights the sense of responsibility and mission of Chinese tech companies represented by BOE in “promoting global sustainable development with cutting-edge technological strength”.

In August 2023, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution on the Science Decade and invited UNESCO to take the lead in its implementation, emphasizing the importance of science for sustainable development, the benefits of scientific development and science culture, and the primacy of science in leading sustainable economic, social, and environmental development. In her speech, Lidia Arthur Brito, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences, noted that. BOE Technology brings forth its innovative capabilities in science education and digital technology, which are essential for advancing our objectives. Our collaboration is set to enhance the hardware for science education, particularly in selected African countries. This synergy aims to improve the effectiveness of teaching and learning both inside and outside the classroom, thereby enhancing global science literacy. On the ceremony, Chargé d’Affaires, Deputy Permanent Delegate of China to UNESCO, Mr. Ying Wang also delivered speech. He noted that China has been actively supporting the Natural Science Sectors of UNESCO to build capacity in science and to mobilize scientific knowledge to address complex global challenges. He is pleased to see that, through the coordination of the Chinese National Commission for UNESCO, BOE joins hands with UNESCO and becomes the first Chinese company to support the Decade. The Chinese government will provide all the necessary support for this cooperation, which will greatly contribute to the enhancement of global science literacy and digital innovation, thus truly advancing science as global public good.

Under the partnership agreement and under the umbrella of the Science Decade, BOE will collaborate with UNESCO on projects in the fields of science education and digital technology: in terms of science popularization and education, the two parties are committed to jointly upgrading infrastructures and educational promotion of science education, especially in some selected African countries. To match the courseware provided by UNESCO, BOE will offer smart education hardware to enhance the effectiveness of teaching and learning both inside and outside the classroom with the use of digital technology, and enhance the interactivity of science popularization and learning, in order to improve global science literacy and facilitate the realization of the vision of IDSSD with the power of science and technology. With regard to digital innovation, UNESCO will leverage BOE’s digital innovations and solutions to popularize digital technology in the target regions, enhance creativity and innovation, and contribute to global sustainable development.

At the signing ceremony, Si Da, Vice President and Chief Branding Officer of BOE, noted that as a global leading innovator of the Internet of Things (IoT), BOE has been committed to benefiting the people with science and respecting for the harmonious development of man and nature since its inception. Guided by its “Empower IoT with Display” strategy, BOE has been following the “technology+green” development concept, which is highly consistent with the IDSSD vision, i.e., utilizing global scientific power to collectively build a sustainable future. That is also an important reason behind this partnership. Given the multiple challenges faced in the efforts of empowering sustainable development with science and technology, BOE is ready to join hands with the UNESCO to empower the implementation of the IDSSD through innovative technology and strengthen science and knowledge sharing through a series of projects that promote scientific and technological innovations and advancement, thus enhancing global science education for human well-being. The signing represents another major initiative of BOE in pursuing its global strategy and fulfilling its sustainable development concept, and also marks another global milestone in promoting scientific and technological innovation and cooperation and exchange.

In terms of pursuing sustainable development, BOE has been following the concepts of “Green+, Innovation+, and Community+” and working with global partners to build an innovation ecosystem “Powered by BOE” for greater industrial value. Especially, in terms of “Innovation+”, BOE has been committed to “respect for technology and persistence in innovation”, continuously introducing innovation resources and improving its innovation incentive mechanism to upgrade its innovation capability. Meanwhile, BOE invests about 7% of its annual operating revenue in research and development. By the end of 2023, BOE has applied for more than 90,000 independent patents and gained more than 5,000 global partners. In addition, BOE has proposed the creative “Empower IoT with Display” strategy, seeking to drive the continuous integration of display technology, IoT technology and digital technology, and empower the digitization process of all industries worldwide through its constant technology iterations and innovations. As a global tech company, BOE has offices in more than 20 countries and regions globally. Especially, as Chinese companies are expanding overseas at a faster pace in recent years, BOE has initiated a new model of overseas operation for Chinese tech firms in the fields of science and technology, sports, and culture through an enterprising strategic layout of globalization. Recently, as a chief strategic partner of China National Fencing Team, BOE has assisted the team in its mission to Paris, using innovative technology to accelerate the sports industry towards a new era of technology and intelligence. In early July, BOE’s annual signature brand marketing campaign “Hello BOE” made its debut in Paris, France, which featured a perfect fusion of innovative technology and traditional culture, empowering the “Reviving Craft: Chinese Handicrafts and Contemporary Design” event and showcasing the unique charm of Chinese culture and the innovation vitality of Chinese science and technology to the world.

Scientific and technological innovation has become a mighty driving force for Chinese companies, Chinese products, Chinese creations, and Chinese culture to go global. Innovative technological products, such as new display technologies and digital technologies, are bringing huge opportunities for Chinese tech companies and the global economy in the digital era. As an industrial leader, BOE will continue to follow a market-oriented, international, and specialized development path, embrace the “technology+brand” dual value-driven model, and expand its global influence at a faster pace with cutting-edge technologies and a forward-looking market layout. It will fulfill its corporate social responsibilities with practical actions, drive global sustainable development, and contribute its wisdom and strength as a Chinese tech firm to human development.

