Bridge to Life and ULS Coimbra Announce Collaboration to Enhance Preservation of Livers Awaiting Transplantation

25 Ottobre 2024

The unique relationship demonstrates the growing value of academic research and industry collaboration to improve access to livers for patients awaiting transplantation; partnership includes development of video case studies to raise awareness of breakthrough procedures at Unidade de Transplantação Hepática de Adultos, Unidade Local de Saude de Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal

CHICAGO and COIMBRA, Portugal, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bridge to Life Ltd, a global market leader in organ preservation solutions and machine perfusion technologies, and ULS Coimbra, one of the largest hospitals in Portugal with a legacy of innovation in organ transplantation, today announced a collaboration to further improve the preservation of livers awaiting transplantation and enhance the quality of life for transplant recipients. This announcement is in conjunction with the 32nd anniversary of ULS Coimbra’s liver transplant program. This unique partnership in the field of organ transplantation marks a milestone in the development of working relationships between academic research institutions and the biomedical and medical technology industries.

The initiative kicks off with the development and launch of a case study demonstrating the important organ transplantation research and procedures being conducted at ULS Coimbra.

“Bridge to Life is excited to support the innovations and advancements in organ transplantation at ULS Coimbra and look forward to combining our expertise and experience with the significant legacy of ULS Coimbra in organ transplantation,” said Mauricio Carvalho, Director of Medical & Scientific Affairs. “While academic research and industry have collaborated in other fields, this marks the first time that such an initiative is taking place in the field of organ transplantation,” he further commented.

About ULS CoimbraULS Coimbra is one of the biggest Portuguese hospitals having a comprehensive research, teaching and patient-centered care approach. ULS Coimbra’s main mission is to deliver high-quality clinical care in a context of pre and postgraduate training with a strong focus on research, scientific knowledge and innovation. The hospital offers comprehensive care across all the leading medical and surgical specialties. ULS Coimbra´s centers of excellence ensure high standard healthcare services in specialized areas such as human organ transplantation. It is a medical institution in Portugal recognized by its highly qualified reference centers in medical and surgical specialized areas. ULS Coimbra has modern laboratory and storage facilities, holding specialized equipment and human resources for biological and tissue sample characterization. ULS Coimbra represents an important part of Coimbra Health Ecosystem and is a member of the collaborative network M8 Alliance of Academic Health Centers, Universities and National Academies known for their educational and research excellence.

About Bridge to Life LtdBridge to Life Ltd is a market leader in organ preservation solutions and perfusion, offering premier products such as Belzer UW, EasiSlush and the VitaSmart1 hypothermic oxygenated perfusion system. With a strong focus on product quality, innovation and accessibility, the company serves and partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Offices (OPO) globally.

1VitaSmart is CE Marked and available for sale in several markets outside of the United States. VitaSmart is not approved for sale in the US. The company successfully completed its pivotal, multicenter, randomized clinical study in the US in 2023 and expects to submit to the FDA early next year.

