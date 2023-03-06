app-menu Social mobile

Briocean celebrates remarkable growth at its Annual Gala

Marzo 6, 2023

– SHENZHEN, China, March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Briocean, the world’s leading distributor of electronic components, celebrated its Annual Gala ceremony, a key milestone in its successful journey since its establishment in 2008. The event, which was attended by over 500 staff members including colleagues from other Asian countries, was a celebration of the company’s remarkable growth and global success.

Briocean has seen tremendous growth over the years, with a 300% growth in 2022. This success can be attributed to the company’s expertise and commitment to delivering quality assurance to clients from various industries worldwide. Moreover, Briocean takes pride in their strong supply chain network, offering clients with a 5-year warranty and flexible payment plan to overcome their electronic component needs within a short lead time. In addition to its global presence, the company is also planning to expand its operations in the Asia-Pacific region, recognizing the development potential in the region. This expansion will enable Briocean to better serve its customers in the region and strengthen its position as a global leader in electronic components distribution.

“The company’s exceptional supply chain services are a significant factor in its success,” said Sharon, CEO of Briocean. “We have upheld the values of Integrity, Professionalism, Conscientiousness and achieving a win-win situation since our inception, and we will continue to do so together as a team to work towards our shared goals and overcome all challenges ahead.” 

At the gala ceremony, Sharon reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering value and trust to our clients by offering services such as quality assurance through strict testing procedures, cost reduction on electronic components, shortage sourcing for clients on difficult parts, small-batch kitting, and excess inventory management. Briocean’s services are tailored to meet the specific needs of clients, and the company works closely with our strong network of trusted suppliers to ensure all our clients receive reliable, timely and cost-effective solutions on their electronic component needs. As Briocean looks to the future, it remains committed to its values and mission, recognizing that they are the key to its success.

About Briocean

With over 4,000 global suppliers as partners, a rigid supplier management system, and strict quality processes, Briocean’s expertise and commitment to quality service has earned the company a reputation as a trusted partner for electronic component distribution.

Briocean’s services include:

For more information about Briocean and its services, visit www.briocean.com to learn more.

Follow Briocean’s social media for the company’s latest update and happenings:LinkedIn: @BrioceanTechnologyFacebook: @BrioceanTechnology Twitter: @BrioceanTech

Media Contact EMAIL:(1) marketing@briocean.com (2) sales@briocean.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/briocean-celebrates-remarkable-growth-at-its-annual-gala-301762700.html

