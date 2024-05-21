Briocean Gobi Desert Challenge & Annual Gala Dinner 2024

21 Maggio 2024

SHENZHEN, China, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Briocean Technology, a leading independent electronic component distributor, is proud to announce its latest annual event – an unforgettable expedition through the majestic Gobi Desert in Dunhuang, China. This year, the company has set the bar higher, challenging its employees to embark on an 80-kilometre trek over the course of 3 days and 2 nights in one of world’s sixth largest desert in northern China.

Far more than a mere hike, this journey symbolises the spirit of unity and resilience that defines Briocean’s culture. As the team trekked through the vast terrain of the Gobi, they forged bonds, overcame challenges, and discovered the true extent of their capabilities.

“At Briocean, we believe in pushing boundaries, both in our work and in our adventures. The Gobi Desert trek was an opportunity for our employees to come together, push their limits, and celebrate the strength of our team.” commented by Ms Sharon Ho, CEO of Briocean.

In 2023, Briocean soared to new heights, achieving a 20% increase in OEM Excess and PPV orders. The company demonstrated agility and foresight, making a strategic shift towards CPU/GPU product lines.

Furthermore, Briocean responded to the growing demand for quality assurance, recording an astounding 133% boost in testing volume at its state-of-the-art facilities. With a global reach, the company successfully shipped products to over 20 countries, reaffirming its global presence.

In line with its commitment to growth, Briocean has upgraded its laboratory, spanning 23,680 square feet which is set to operate in June and have expanded its global team by 10%. These additions have contributed to the company’s success, earning prestigious awards and recognition for its outstanding achievements.

After the trek, Briocean also hosted its annual gala dinner, a joyous occasion filled with celebration and unity. To embrace cultural richness, all employees were dressed in the graceful splendour of traditional Hanfu, as they gathered to celebrate a fruitful year.

Briocean will continue to strive to be the preferred supplier in the global electronic component distribution industry, and our internal events offers employees a chance to reflect on their successes. Partner with Briocean and be part of our journey to excellence.

About Briocean

Established in 2008, Briocean Technology is a leading independent electronic component distributor committed to providing global sourcing and supply chain solutions to electronic manufacturing clients in various industries.

