Broncus Announced Long-Term Follow-Up Data on InterVapor, Showing Stable Long-Term Efficacy in Patients

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — During the 23th ERS International Congress on September 11, Broncus announced long-term follow-up data about Bronchoscopic Thermal Vapor Ablation (BTVA) treatment using InterVapor®, the Company’s product for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (“COPD”). The data were published by Felix JF Herth, Full Professor of Medicine, University of Heidelberg.

The long-term follow-up study, named” Registry”, is a multi-country BTVA post-market registry, which was initiated in 2017. This study aimed at observing long-term impact of the BTVA treatment on patients’ quality of life. It is also used to evaluate real world safety and efficacy of using BTVA in severe COPD, by monitoring the incidence of serious adverse events and observing the long-term efficacy in pulmonary function, exercise tolerance, and symptom score.

The follow-up data show that no serious adverse events associated with InterVapor® were reported after BTVA treatment. The 36-month efficacy data suggest that patients’ pulmonary function, exercise tolerance, and symptom score showed better benefits compared with those treated with standard medications. And the development trend of lung diseases in patients showed decline. These facts well verified long-term safety and stable efficacy of BTVA.

Using InterVapor®, BTVA reduces the volume of emphysematous segments by inducing a local inflammatory response to water vapor. BTVA, an ELVR technique, is included in the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) treatment guidelines for five consecutive years from 2019 to 2023, which is recommended for patients with severe and acutely severe COPD.

Currently, InterVapor® has been approved for marketing in China, the European Union and major European countries, including France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy. With increasing clinical data and experiences, it is becoming a therapy for more COPD patients worldwide.

The release of the long-term follow-up data well proves the long-term real-world safety and efficacy of BTVA. Looking ahead, Broncus will spare no effort to promote InterVapor® in the world, striving to bring more patients long-acting and safe COPD therapies.

