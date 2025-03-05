Brother’s Bond Bourbon Launches Global Expansion Strategy Across Three Continents

5 Marzo 2025

New Strategic Partnerships Enhance Global Availability of Award-Winning Ultra-Premium Whiskey

PLANO, Texas, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Brother’s Bond Bourbon, is proud to announce its global expansion with strategic partnerships in key international markets. The award-winning bourbon brand, founded by actors, longtime friends, and whiskey experts, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, is broadening its global reach with Brand Venture in Europe, Nimbility in Asia, and Craft & Culture in the United Arab Emirates. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Brother’s Bond’s mission to bring exceptional bourbon to consumers worldwide.

Brother’s Bond Bourbon first began working with Brand Venture in 2024 to explore market opportunities for direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales in Europe. Following the proven success of this approach, the brand is now expanding further into international markets with a comprehensive distribution strategy. Brand Venture will oversee Brother’s Bond Bourbon’s entire logistics, warehousing, and financial operations in Europe, streamlining stock management and order fulfillment in the UK and Europe. In addition, Brother’s Bond has partnered with Nimbility to establish a strong presence in Asia and with Craft & Culture to introduce its premium bourbon to consumers in the United Arab Emirates.

“Expanding Brother’s Bond Bourbon internationally has always been part of our long-term vision,” said Vincent Hanna, CEO of Brother’s Bond Bourbon. “We are thrilled to partner with three key global partners to bring our award-winning ultra-premium whiskey to new consumers worldwide. This is a major step forward in our journey to share our passion, innovation, and craftsmanship with whiskey lovers across the globe—one sip, one story, one bond at a time.”

Brother’s Bond Bourbon is launching four expressions in its international markets, each reflecting the craftsmanship and dedication behind the brand:

With a commitment to excellence, Brother’s Bond Bourbon has established a robust infrastructure in each region to ensure efficient distribution and seamless access for consumers. Through its partnerships with Brand Venture, Nimbility, and Craft & Culture, the brand is poised to make a lasting impact in the international spirits market.

About Brother’s BondBrother’s Bond Bourbon, founded by famous on-screen brothers, whiskey makers, and real-life friends Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, is an ultra-premium bourbon brand celebrated for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship. Meticulously crafted with the finest all-natural ingredients and aged to perfection, Brother’s Bond honors the rich heritage of American whiskey-making. The hand-selected, award-winning small-batch whiskey portfolio includes Straight Bourbon, Original Cask Strength Straight Bourbon, American Blended Rye, Regenerative Grain Straight Bourbon, and Bottled-in-Bond Straight Bourbon, which has been recognized as one of the Top 5 Bourbons in the world. Beyond exceptional taste, Brother’s Bond is committed to sustainability, giving back a portion of proceeds to regenerative agriculture and responsible sourcing with every bottle sold. Brother’s Bond is redefining what it means to enjoy an ultra-premium whiskey – one sip, one story, one bond at a time. Time to Bond. For more information, visit www.brothersbondbourbon.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @brothersbondbourbon and X @brothersbond.

