Built for Digital Education: Dahua launches DeepHub Smart Classroom Solution

– HANGZHOU, China, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, launches the Dahua DeepHub Smart Classroom Solution during an online event. Build for digital education, this solution combines Dahua’s hardware and software features as well as other products to enhance interactive learning for K-12 and higher education classrooms.

Combining both hardware and software capabilities

Following the success of the DeepHub whiteboards launched in 2022, this year Dahua introduced two new models for education: Lite Series (DHI-LPH65/75/86-ST420) and Pro Series (DHI-LPH65/75/86-ST470-P). Both series are available in sizes ranging from 65 to 86 inches and feature 4K displays. The Lite series is highly competitive and well-received among budget-conscious customers. The Pro series offers additional features including 8-core processing CPU, Type-C with 65W PD charging, optional plug-in camera and built-in 8 array mic. Additionally, a set of easy-to-use software suite (DeepHub Class, DeepHub Canvas, DeepHub Board, and DeepHub MDM) was also highlighted, offering more teaching methods while enabling students’ learning in an effective and engaging way. The solution allows integration with other third-party platforms to provide rich course resources.

4 teaching scenarios

In lecture scenarios, teachers can prepare lessons at home or anywhere with the help of diverse tools, including cloud storage, interactive games, customized teaching resources, one-click setup for various subject tools and widgets, 1,000-plus dynamic and engaging learning simulations, convenient files and objects demo via document camera, etc.

For seminar scenarios, collaborating across institutions on a free canvas is possible using DeepHub Board. Each team member can contribute their ideas on the canvas, eliminating the limitations on distances and locations for seminars, group discussions, and meetings. It supports over 200 students and over 1,000 viewers at the same time.

In hybrid scenarios, teachers can interact with both online and in-person students, knowing their learning status in real time. Students can interact with the classroom or access their online courses remotely from their own devices, just like being physically present in the classroom.

For sharing scenarios, the built-in recording software of DeepHub whiteboard supports one-click content sharing for after-class studying. With professional configuration of classroom cameras and recording servers, it supports real-time tracking of teaching activities to provide students with immersive learning experience.

By utilizing its expertise in AIoT, Dahua will actively promote the construction of digital education with its ecosystem partners, empowering the future of education with science and technology.

