Bybit Expands EUR Spot Pair Offerings with Exciting 25,000 USDT Giveaway

17 Luglio 2024

DUBAI, UAE, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to announce the launch of 12 new EUR Spot pairs, further solidifying its commitment to providing users with a diverse and comprehensive trading experience. To celebrate this expansion, Bybit is hosting a thrilling campaign with a generous 25,000 USDT prize pool.

The newly listed EUR Spot pairs include: PEPE/EUR, WIF/EUR, SHIB/EUR, NEAR/EUR, LINK/EUR, FTM/EUR, STETH/EUR, TON/EUR, ENA/EUR, WLD/EUR, ONDO/EUR, and AVAX/EUR. This expansion offers traders increased flexibility and opportunities to capitalize on the growing European cryptocurrency market.

To mark this exciting development, Bybit is launching two exciting events:

Event 1: Trade and Win

Users who trade any of the new EUR Spot pairs during the campaign period and meet specific trading volume thresholds will be eligible to share a 25,000 USDT prize pool. Rewards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 2: Deposit and Get Airdrop (New Users Only)

New users who make their first deposit of at least 100 USDT during the campaign period will receive a 5 USDT airdrop. This offer is limited to the first 1,000 depositors.

“We are excited to introduce these new EUR Spot pairs to our platform,” said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director at Bybit. “By expanding our offerings, we aim to provide our users in Europe with even more trading opportunities and enhance their overall trading experience.”

Bybit is dedicated to serving its growing European user base. The recent launch of Bybit.nl, our fully regulated Dutch platform, underscores our commitment to compliance and providing tailored services to the users in the Netherlands.

“We are continuously striving to improve our services and cater to the specific needs of our European users,” added Joan. “The expansion of our EUR Spot pairs is a testament to our commitment to offering a diverse and accessible trading platform.”

For more details and official rules, please visit: https://announcements.bybit.com/article/new-eur-spot-pairs-celebration-25-000-usdt-prize-pool–bltb354d99c663a9f28/

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 33 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

