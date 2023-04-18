Bybit Opens Global Headquarters in Dubai on the Heels of 50% Increase in User Base

Aprile 18, 2023

(Adnkronos) – DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 18 April 2023 -Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange with 15 million users worldwide, announced the grand opening of its global headquarters in Dubai today. The second largest crypto exchange in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)1 also revealed future plans to elevate its global presence with a stronger foothold in the region.

Occupying a full floor at One Central, Dubai World Trade Center, Bybit’s corporate headquarters boasts an open space of 16,000 square feet overlooking Dubai’s iconic landmarks such as Burj Khalifa and the Museum of the Future.

One of the first exchange services to obtain the in-principle approval to operate in Dubai, Bybit has seized the momentum on a meteoric rise to the No.2 spot among the over 400 crypto and blockchain businesses in MENA in the past year. In 2023, the exchange is on track to double its trading volume in the region2.

Building on its ambition to become the world’s Crypto Ark and to facilitate the mass adoption of digital assets, Bybit is looking to power up global expansions from its new home base through new partnership, talent cultivation and product innovation programs.

The headquarters will be dedicated to community and trust building, offering a physical space for the global Bybit community to connect and explore a plethora of opportunities at the heart of the city of gold.

– Community: Bybit welcomes partners and affiliates from around the world to exchange ideas and diversify the community at the new home. From professional meet-ups to livestreaming facilities, members of the Bybit network will have access to exclusive spaces and the support they need to grow the community.

– Listen, Care, Improve: Bybit plans to bring the product building experience closer to the ground at the new headquarters. In the pipelines are workshops to gather user feedback and shed light on the product design and commercialization processes, as well as sharing sessions about the latest market insights and trends.

– Talent: Bybit is committed to building a diverse and dynamic workforce in Dubai and globally. It also recognizes the importance of connection to the local community and will be working with local institutions to organize hackathons and other educational and entrepreneurial programs to foster local talent.

“We are excited to be part of Dubai’s futuristic skyline and most importantly, to be able to officially call Dubai home,” said Ben Zhou, CEO and co-founder of Bybit. “The digital economy is advancing at incredible speed and crypto and blockchain technology will be the mainstay and the connective tissues. As one of the most progressive digital assets hubs in MENA and the world, Dubai is optimally positioned to capture the opportunities in the sector by bringing together state-of-the-art tech and infrastructure, international talent and vision.”

Zhou said the space was designed to encapsulate Bybit’s commitment to openness, creativity and transparency. “The new office will be an innovative hub for dreamers and creators to exchange ideas and unlock next level opportunities of Web3. Our door will be open to friends and members of the Bybit family,” he said.

Find out more about the official opening and celebratory rewards and giveaway programs: [LINK TO BLOG: MESSAGE FROM BEN]

Notes to editor

1. By Spot trading volume as of February 2023.

2. Bybit recorded $33.5b in trading volume in MENA in 2022.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #NextLevelExploration

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) team Borussia Dortmund.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

https://discord.com/invite/bybit

https://www.facebook.com/Bybit

https://www.instagram.com/bybit_official/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bybitexchange/

https://www.reddit.com/r/Bybit/

https://t.me/BybitEnglish

https://www.tiktok.com/@bybit_official

https://twitter.com/Bybit_Official

https://www.youtube.com/c/Bybit

For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com