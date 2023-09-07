app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Bybit Unveils Powerful Passive Income Solutions for Crypto Investors

Settembre 7, 2023

(Adnkronos) – DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 7 September 2023 – Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has released a lucrative suite of passive income products for new users.

To help investors weather tough market conditions, Bybit is offering new users an exclusive 7-day Fixed Term USDT Savings Product with an impressive 15% APR. The yield is doubled at the end of the period with extra bonuses paid in USDT making a total APR of 30%.

This program enhances Bybit’s powerful passive income products, which include savings-style products with high APYs for digital assets. Additionally, there are intermediate-level products such as Dual Asset mining where, every Friday, VIP-level deals are open to all.

Secondly, Bybit has thrown open the door to its exclusive VIP tiers for 50% less than usual. VIP access is now available for new users who deposit $25,000 or more during the campaign period — and they will also be eligible for the VIP-only Fund Pool with a rate of 4.5% APR. This pool also doubles interest accrued at the end of the 30-day period giving a total 9% APR return for new VIPs.

This product comes on the back of Bybit recently revamping its VIP and PRO tiers, lowering its taker fee rates while increasing the maker fee rates to beat rival crypto exchanges. Bybit is currently offering unparalleled value to VIP and PRO clients.

Finally, users who invite friends to join this campaign will earn a 5 USDT bonus reward for each referee. Users can earn up to 100 USDT in bonus rewards for a maximum of 20 eligible referees.

“Bybit was built in the 2018 bear market and we are building even more intensively this time,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. “To help to our loyal community and users enhance their returns during the current bear market, we are revamping Bybit Earn with simple, safe opportunities to earn yield while waiting for the next bull run.”

Bybit

Bybit is a top-five cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Ulanzi Launches U-Mic: Superior Audio Quality Meets Remarkable Battery Life in the New Wireless Microphone System

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ulanzi, a leading name in camera accessories, prou…

COP28 UAE Announces Largest Global Convening of Business & Philanthropy Leaders Around Climate and Nature

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The COP28 Presidency will host the Business & P…

SERES presenta tre veicoli intelligenti a energia nuova in occasione dell’IAA Mobility 2023

La famiglia di SUV elettrici SERES soddisfa le diverse esigenze degli utenti di SUV intelligenti …

EACD and EUPRERA: Enhancing trust and securing strategic alignment remain top challenges for the communications and PR profession in Europe

A 15 year study by Leipzig University and four other universities reveals longitudinal insights a…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl