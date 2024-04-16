app-menu Social mobile

Bybit’s European Trading Challenge Returns with a Prize Pool

16 Aprile 2024

DUBAI, UAE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Get ready for the return of the European Trading Challenge! Bybit, one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by trading volume, is thrilled to announce another season of this exciting event, offering European traders the opportunity to showcase their prowess and share a prize pool of up to 100,000 USDT.

Represent Your Country and Compete for Glory

This year’s European Trading Challenge encourages collaboration and national pride. Join forces with fellow traders from your country and compete to push your squad to the top of the leaderboard.

Registration Period: April 10, 2024, 10:00 AM UTC – April 28, 2024, 10:00 AM UTC

Competition Period: April 17, 2024, 12:00 AM (midnight) UTC – May 2, 2024, 11:59 PM UTC

Simple Steps to Big Wins

Visit the Bybit website for full details on how your country’s performance and your individual trading can earn you a share of the massive 100,000 USDT prize pool, plus exclusive perks for new VIPs! Visit here to learn more and register today!

*Please note: This event is open only to users from European countries, excluding Andorra, Belarus, Belgium, France, Germany, Moldova, Portugal, Russia, San Marino, Spain, the Netherlands, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and the Vatican City.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 25 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

