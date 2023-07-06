app-menu Social mobile

Call for Entries for Mozilla’s Rise 25 Awards

Luglio 6, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mozilla, the nonprofit-backed tech company whose mission is to ensure the internet is a global public resource that is open and accessible to all, today announced their Rise 25 Awards final deadline for entry as July 17, 2023. The awards will recognize and celebrate the 25 game-changers who are shaping the future of the internet to be more ethical, responsible and inclusive, ensuring a positive future for all. To commemorate Mozilla’s 25th anniversary, a ceremony will be held in October in Berlin, with details including programming updates to be announced in the near future.

“Mozilla’s mission has always been to benefit public interest, from when we first open-sourced our Firefox browser code 25 years ago, to the technologies we create today that spark innovation, more competition, and more choice online,” said Lindsey O’Brien, Chief Marketing Officer at Mozilla. “With Rise 25, we celebrate our 25th anniversary and honor the innovators who are shaping the future of the internet, creating technologies to be more ethical, responsible and equitable, and content that is more inclusive and diverse.”

Five honorees will be selected for the following categories:`

The 25 honorees will receive roundtrip transportation to Berlin, as well as accommodations to attend the ceremony in person. To submit a nominee for consideration, visit https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/rise25 by Monday, July 17, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. The 25 honorees will be announced at a later date.

About MozillaFounded in 1998 in San Francisco, Mozilla is the non-profit-backed technology company behind pioneering brands like Firefox, the privacy-minded web browser. More than 270 million people around the world use Mozilla products every month.

