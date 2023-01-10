app-menu Social mobile

Calterah Launches New mmWave Radar SoC Families – Alps-Pro and Andes

Gennaio 10, 2023

– SHANGHAI, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On Dec. 20, Calterah Semiconductor launched two new mmWave radar SoC families, Alps-Pro and Andes, on its Calterah Day 2022 themed with “Next Wave”. Click here to watch the full subtitled video.

Alps-Pro

Alps-Pro is developed based on the mmWave radar SoC platform of Alps, only featuring being more Powerful, Robust, and Optimal (PRO). The Alps-Pro device is a low-power 4T4R SoC with the smallest die size among its likes on the market. Forward-looking radar based on Alp-Pro can have a maximum detection range of 240 m, with ±0.1° angular accuracy and 3° resolution. Unquestionably, Alps-Pro can better meet the requirements of radar systems for L2+ intelligent driving.

Compared to Alps products, the Alps-Pro product has the following significant advantages:

 

 

Moreover, the various debugging features, simpler CPU resource management, and ASPICE compliance of Alps-Pro offer greater ease of use and shorten the time to market.

Andes

The next-generation mmWave radar SoC product family of Andes that brings the frontier technology to the market, was also unveiled. Consisting of two 4T4R radar SoCs using 22 nm process, the Andes family, unrivalled in every aspect, can realize 4D premium and imaging radar functions.

As a next-generation platform, Andes is most advanced in computation power, RF design, cascading functionality, debugging, and cybersecurity.

With the extraordinary computation power, Andes supports high-throughput data processing and advanced algorithms. Its flexible architecture can meet the requirements of different use scenarios and waveforms. The convenient debugging functions significantly facilitate development and the superior Hardware Security Module can well address the ever-growing need for cybersecurity.

At the product launch, Dr Chen Jiashu, CEO of Calterah, pointed out three directions towards which the automotive mmWave radar evolves: compact and low-power, economical, and 4D imaging. Calterah is proud to have the most comprehensive mmWave radar chip product portfolio and can offer, in sync with the three directions, the cutting-edge mmWave technologies to global users.

Calterah’s AiP products from the Alps family are preferred choices for small and low-power radar modules and perfect for emerging automotive in-cabin applications. For Alps-Pro, it targets L2+ intelligent driving radar with the cost-efficient advantage. Andes, however, is designed for 4D premium and imaging radar, contributing to L3+ auto driving.

As of today, Calterah has served more than 400 customers, built a partnership with over 20 car OEMs, and enabled 70+ car models, with an accumulative shipment of over 3 million auto-grade chips. This year also witnesses the establishment of our first overseas site in Munich and hence we are able to better serve global customers and to get one step closer to the mission to “Make Millimeter-Wave Serve Everyone”. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979568/Alps_Pro.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979569/Andes.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/calterah-launches-new-mmwave-radar-soc-families—alps-pro-and-andes-301717618.html

