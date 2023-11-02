app-menu Social mobile

Cambrex Announces Sale of Drug Product Business Unit

Novembre 2, 2023

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has today completed the sale of its Drug Product Business Unit to Wilmington, Delaware based Noramco. Cambrex’s Drug Product business provides product development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging from facilities in Mirabel, Québec, Canada and Whippany, New Jersey, USA.

“The transaction announced today was the result of a strategic decision to focus on core areas of growth and investment,” said Cambrex CEO Thomas Loewald. “Looking forward, Cambrex will prioritize our drug substance and analytical testing portfolios, enabling our customers to develop and deliver therapeutic solutions for patients around the world.”

Cambrex recently expanded its portfolio of specialized solutions for pharmaceutical development and manufacturing with the acquisition of Snapdragon Chemistry, which specializes in R&D for API batch and continuous flow process development. Cambrex also recently acquired Q1 Scientific, a dedicated provider of outsourced stability storage services, including thermal cycling, disaster recovery, sample management, photostability and ultra-low storage. Q1 Scientific, based in Ireland, recently expanded its operations into Belgium. 

Cambrex will continue to operate 13 global sites focused on providing drug substance development and manufacturing services across the entire drug lifecycle for customers globally.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides comprehensive analytical and IND enabling services, as well as drug substance development and manufacturing across the entire drug lifecycle. With over 40 years of experience and a team of 2,000 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API development and manufacturing. Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs.Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236065/4360596/Cambrex_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cambrex-announces-sale-of-drug-product-business-unit-301975030.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

