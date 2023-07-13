app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Casio to Release First Collaboration EDIFICE with MUGEN

Luglio 13, 2023

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Honda Works Brand

TOKYO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the EDIFICE line of timepieces based on the brand concept of “Speed and Intelligence.” The new ECB-40MU is a collaboration between EDIFICE and MUGEN (legally known as M-TEC Company, Ltd.), the Honda works brand.

MUGEN is involved not only in manufacturing and selling parts for Honda automobiles, but also in a variety of motorsports-related activities including taking part in F1TM, the Isle of Man TT,*1 and top-tier races in Japan as a professional racing team. Casio has partnered with MUGEN since the motorcycle endurance race in 1985 to support the company’s activities.

The new ECB-40MU is the first collaboration between MUGEN, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and EDIFICE, a line of Casio timepieces that embodies the motorsports worldview. The MUGEN brand colors of white, red, gold, and black are featured on the dial, band loop, and stitching on the band, set against an overall black design. Together with the MUGEN brand logo, the Eye Commander logo, which symbolizes the spirit of MUGEN, is embossed on the band. Engraving on the bezel features the font used on shift knobs made by MUGEN. These special details give this timepiece the singular look that only a limited edition model can impart.

In addition to the carbon fiber-reinforced resin case and the four-lug design inspired by the suspension used in formula race cars, the band is made of Alcantara, a material used in sports car interiors for its excellent durability and breathability.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2151172/ECB_40MU_kouhou_4_3__1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2151173/ECB_40MU_72dpifeature_03.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-first-collaboration-edifice-with-mugen-301873839.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Terremoto Turchia-Siria: il Gruppo BPER devolve 1 milione in favore della Croce Rossa Italiana

(Adnkronos) – L’importo raggiunto grazie all’impegno dei dipendenti e dei clienti che hanno aderi…

Easyrain al Festival of Speed di Goodwood per il futuro della sicurezza

Easyrain prosegue nell’ambizioso piano di sviluppo e annuncia a Goodwood le ultime novità dei suo…

Bybit’s World Series of Trading 2023 WIll Be an All-Star Showdown for Elite Crypto Traders

(Adnkronos) – DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 13 July 2023 – Bybit, the world’s th…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl