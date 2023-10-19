app-menu Social mobile

Casio to Release MR-G Inspired by Specially Crafted 40th Anniversary Kabuto Helmet

Ottobre 19, 2023

White Band Evokes Ito Odoshi, Bezel Engraved with Tiger Design

TOKYO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new addition to the MR-G series, the flagship line of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the G-SHOCK brand. Honoring the Shougeki-Maru: Gaikabuto helmet, the MRG-B2000SG features the helmet’s maedate crest with a tiger pattern and evokes white ito odoshi,[1] which signifies the strong determination of a samurai warrior who stays true to their own convictions. This very special timepiece is offered in a limited edition of only 700 pieces worldwide.

 

In its shock-resistant construction, the MRG-B2000SG embodies the Shougeki-Maru: Gai helmet’s bold determination and features a white band complemented with a bezel engraved by a master metalsmith.

The bezel captures the helmet’s maedate crest with a ferocious tiger design, a symbol of strength, engraved by metalsmith KOBAYASHI Masao. The tiger stripes are expressed in a unique rock-grain relief pattern[2] that varies in size and shape.

The pure white band evokes the look of the white ito odoshi of the helmet, representing a pure, unadulterated hue and incorporating a sense of bold determination, the will to be true to oneself. The band is made with fluor rubber, providing flexible fit on the wrist, excellent durability and stain resistance.

The case, made with titanium material, is ion-plated in a dark silver color and finished with a deep-layer hardening process to increase the hardness and bring out the crystalline pattern. These finishes give the watch a rugged look, while reproducing the color of the helmet. The metal plate commemorating the G-SHOCK 40th anniversary on the side of the case, and the screw heads set with rubies, the gem of passion and success, add special touches befitting a special commemorative timepiece.

 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249450/1.jpg 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249451/2.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-mr-g-inspired-by-specially-crafted-40th-anniversary-kabuto-helmet-301959932.html

