Casio to Release MR-G with Dimensional Latticework Dial Inspired by Functional Beauty of Kigumi Woodwork

28 Maggio 2024

Popular 2100 Addition to Flagship Line of G-SHOCK Brand Features Octagonal Bezel and Stylish Design

TOKYO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new addition to the MR-G line, the flagship of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new MRG-B2100B boasts a dimensional latticework dial and octagonal bezel inspired by the functional beauty of the traditional Japanese art of interlocking woodwork called kigumi.

This new timepiece is the first in the 2100 line to bear the MR-G name. The 2100 line debuted in 2019, featuring a digital-analog combination design offering a modern twist on the very first G-SHOCK, the DW-5000C. With its distinctive octagonal bezel and slim, streamlined design, the 2100 line has proven popular worldwide.

The shock-resistant MRG-B2100B displays a dimensional latticework dial inspired by the master craftsmanship of traditional Japanese kigumi wooden joinery techniques. The dial’s base surface is given a corrugated form with an intricate series of openings to create a geometric pattern beautifully expressing a kumiko latticework worldview. The pattern not only provides a design feature but also lets enough light through the elaborate openings for solar power generation.

The distinctive 2100-line octagonal bezel is formed from a total of 27 separate components, allowing for precision polishing to a beautiful metal finish, right down to the most challenging recessed spots. External components are individually polished by master craftspeople and then assembled in a process as exacting as kigumi woodworking. The top bezel is made with COBARIONTM, an alloy boasting a hardness about four times that of pure titanium, and the band employs DAT55G, a titanium alloy with a hardness about three times that of pure titanium. This timepiece combines the refined beauty of metal with the toughness of a G-SHOCK for a design worthy of the MR-G name.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418960/MRG_B2100_hrz.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418961/MRG_B2100B_1A_front.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-mr-g-with-dimensional-latticework-dial-inspired-by-functional-beauty-of-kigumi-woodwork-302152217.html