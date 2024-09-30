app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Casio to Release New Analog G-SHOCK with Octagonal Bezel and Chronograph Dial

30 Settembre 2024

Full-Metal Model in the Slim and Popular 2100 Style

TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the release of the latest addition to the G-SHOCK family of shock-resistant watches. The new analog full-metal GMC-B2100 is a chronograph timepiece in the 2100 Style, which is known for its iconic octagonal bezel.

With the 2019 release of the first 2100 Style watch — the GA-2100 digital-analog combination model — Casio presented a contemporary interpretation of the very first G-SHOCK. Known for its distinctive octagonal bezel and slim, stylish design, the 2100 Style has been proven popular around the world.

The new GMC-B2100 is a shock-resistant watch that boasts a full-metal octagonal bezel and three functional inset dials, for a bold, fully analog face design.

For this chronograph model with metal exterior and analog face, the band and the bezel’s top surface feature a refined hairline treatment, while the subtly sloped bezel sides have been given a beautifully polished mirror finish. The indexes and inset dials are crafted using intricate fine processing technologies and finished with vapor deposition, not only delivering a high-quality texture but also ensuring excellent readability. The iconic octagonal design motif of the 2100 Style is incorporated into the inset dial ring in the 9 o’clock position as well as the screw-down crown, adding a powerful sense of presence to the full-metal form of the watch.

The new watch delivers practical utility, as well. The GMC-B2100 comes with the Tough Solar charging system, which effectively converts light from the sun and indoor light sources to power the watch, eliminating the need to regularly replace the battery. It is also equipped with the Mobile Link feature* for accurate timekeeping display and easy setting of alarms, world time and other functions when paired with a smartphone via Bluetooth®.

* Requires downloading the dedicated CASIO WATCHES app.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510881/GMC_B2100_KV__1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510882/front__3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-new-analog-g-shock-with-octagonal-bezel-and-chronograph-dial-302254269.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Ottica Mulas, a Dorgali i festeggiamenti per i 40 anni di attività guidata da Elena Mulas

30 Settembre 2024
(Adnkronos) – Conosciuta da sempre come ‘ottichessa’, Elena Mulas invita la clientela ad una sera…

Allarme grandinate: nasce la CARWORK Academy per formare esperti levabolli auto

30 Settembre 2024
(Adnkronos) – CARWORK, carrozzeria di nuova generazione a Bassa, tra Empoli e Fucecchio, lancia u…

Lancio mondiale di Hinen di sistema di accumulo di energia domestica A Series

30 Settembre 2024
DONGGUAN, Cina, 30 settembre 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Con l’inasprimento del riscaldamento globale e …

Queclink Unveils the GL601 Solar-Powered Asset Tracker for Seamless Intermodal Transportation

30 Settembre 2024
SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Queclink, the world-leading IoT device and solution prov…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI