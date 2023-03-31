Casual 100-Player Battle Royale Game GGGGG Released in over 170 countries on March 31, 2023 today

Marzo 31, 2023

Check out the Release Celebration Limited-Time Rewards and Campaign Info!

TOKYO, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Drecom Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yuki Naito) is pleased to announce GGGGG, a casual cooperative and competitive Battle Royale action game for smartphones has been officially released on March 31, 2023 in over 170 countries.

About GGGGG

Play casually with friends anywhere!

GGGGG is a free-to-play smartphone game that allows players to play 100-Player Battle Royale, Battle Royale with 8 players, and Dungeon Run with up to 4 players in cooperative play. This casual game has simple controls on a vertical screen that is easy to pick up and play anywhere, even in 100-Player Battle Royale. Also, the character design is friendly, and the beta test was enjoyed by a broad range of ages. We plan to implement content that can be enjoyed even more by getting together with friends and playing together, such as Arch-Fiend’s Armageddon, which allows player to join raid battles of up to 100 players, as well as clan features requested by beta players, and much more. In addition, approximately 10,000 fans have already joined the official GGGGG Discord server, creating the perfect environment for making friends even before the official release. Please come and join us on the official GGGGG Discord server.

GGGGG the NFT Game

The game is designed to be fun just as the game itself, but acquiring NFT skins can lead to all-new ways to play. NFT skins are special skins generated using blockchain technology that you can change inside the game. Only 3,456 NFT skins exist in the world, and each one is a one-of-a-kind original design. Stand out on the battlefield with your own unique NFT skin! Not only that, but getting wins in battle royale unlocks special effects, a feature unique to NFT skins. There are three levels of effects, which provides an extra challenge.

In addition, as we are utilizing NFT technology, you can buy and sell them privately on NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea. Effects are also reflected on OpenSea and can be transferred via trading. If you want to enjoy GGGGG 120%, then definitely pick up an NFT skin.

*Effects are displayed on the home screen and waiting screen, as well as in OpenSea, but not during battle.

*NFT skins are cosmetic only and equipping them in-game has no effect other than changing your character’s appearance.

93.7% of beta testers rated “fun” or “moderately fun”!

The beta test version was available until January 31, 2023, and 93.7% of users who responded to our survey answered that the game was “fun” or “moderately fun”. Currently, we are working on fixing issues uncovered in the beta version, as well as developing additional functions and improvements suggested in the survey.

Claim your Pre-ReGister Points Rewards by April 30!

The app pre-registration campaign “Pre-ReGister Points Promotion” was held from half a year ago through to today. The campaign allowed users to earn Pre-ReGister Points based on the number of app store pre-registrations, social media follows, likes and comments made. Thanks to much participation from users, the campaign has successfully met the original goal of 555,555 points.

As a special reward for meeting the Pre-ReGister Points goal, users can claim exclusive skins such as “GGGGG Uniform” and “GGGGG Glasses.” Additionally, users will also be receiving Star Gems that can be used in-game to aid their gameplay. Users are required to reach a character to Trophy Rank 5 by April 30, 2023, to claim the Pre-ReGister Points Promotion rewards.

*Users who did not participate in the Pre-ReGister Points Promotion are also eligible to claim the reward.

GGGGG Game Overview

Title: GGGGGGenre: Co-op competitive action gameRelease date: March 31, 2023Platform: iOS/AndroidiOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1643622295 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.co.drecom.ggggg&hl=en&gl=US Price: Free (in-app purchases)Developed and distributed by: Drecom Co., Ltd.Availability: over 170 countries and regions world-wide, including Japan

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2040911/Casual_100_Player_Battle_Royale_Game_GGGGG.jpg

