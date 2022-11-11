app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

CATL and Daihatsu reached strategic cooperation agreement

Novembre 11, 2022

OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) and Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu) announced an MOU of Strategic Cooperation on battery supply and battery technologies to promote e-mobility in Japan.

Under the agreement, CATL intends to provide stable supply of EV batteries to the electric vehicles of Daihatsu, an expert in compact passenger cars and one of the oldest car manufacturers in Japan.

By bringing together the two companies’ respective technology advantages, CATL and Daihatsu intend to promote the application of advanced battery technologies including CTP (cell-to-pack) and BMS.

With CATL’s advanced batteries, Daihatsu will be able to ramp up production and performance of high-quality and affordable electric vehicles not only in Japan but also emerging markets. The cooperation will accelerate Daihatsu’s transition to electrification production, helping it achieve zero carbon goals in the long run.

The partnership marks another important step for CATL’s global footprint as it will enable it to explore diverse forms of cooperation in regional markets including Japan and Southeast Asia, thus promoting global drive for e-mobility transition and carbon neutrality goals.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943694/TRO00405ok3.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/catl-and-daihatsu-reached-strategic-cooperation-agreement-301674528.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Articoli correlati:

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl