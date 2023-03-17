app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

CATL presents liquid-cooling CTP energy storage solutions at World Smart Energy Week

Marzo 17, 2023

TOKYO, Japan, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CATL, a global leader of new energy innovative technologies, highlights its advanced liquid-cooling CTP energy storage solutions as it makes its first appearance at World Smart Energy Week, which is held from March 15 to 17 this year in Tokyo, Japan.

Committed to promoting the development of energy industry, World Smart Energy Week is the largest international renewable energy industry exhibition in Japan, which presents a full range of renewable energy technologies. CATL showcases EnerOne, its outdoor liquid-cooling BESS, and EnerC, its containerized liquid-cooling BESS at its booth. Its advanced liquid-cooling energy storage solutions has attracted lots of attention:

Supported by highly developed supply chain, CATL is able to customize the components so as to optimize the structure design and integration of its products, which helps achieve the best performance for different markets.

CATL has forged partnership with top-tier energy enterprises in China and across the world, and has applied its advanced energy storage solutions in major markets including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia and Japan. It ranked first in the market share of global energy storage battery shipment in 2021 and 2022.

To achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Japan is taking steps to expand its renewable energy consumption, where energy storage sector will play a crucial role in the process. Committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide, CATL will relentlessly put in efforts to accelerate energy transition of Japan and the world, thus contributing to the global sustainable development.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034239/image1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034240/CATL.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/catl-presents-liquid-cooling-ctp-energy-storage-solutions-at-world-smart-energy-week-301774728.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

OSS. EUROBET: Serie A, pronostici in bilico nel derby capitolino. F1, sul circuito di Jeddah favorito Verstappen

(Adnkronos) – Roma, 17/03/2023. Il campionato di Serie A giunge alla ventisettesima giornata, ult…

Crippa (Centro Studi Brianza): “I centri privati non sacrificano la formazione: la maggioranza dei nostri diplomati va all’università”

(Adnkronos) – La struttura, nelle sue quattro sedi, predispone percorsi personalizzati per il sin…

thyssenkrupp Materials Services Eastern Europe signs MoU with CarbonChain for Metals Carbon Transparency

CarbonChain’s transparent and accurate carbon accounting will support thyssenkrupp Materials Serv…

Geotab Data Connector: Integrated Intelligence for Fast, Smart Insights

Curated data enables easy analysis and reporting through a one-click integration with preferred B…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl