CCELL Disrupts All-In-One Vape Category with New Mini Tank and Atom, Two Ultra Discreet and Versatile Devices

7 Maggio 2024

PHOENIX, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CCELL®, the world’s leading technology brand focused on creating trendsetting vape hardware products and cutting-edge vaporization technology, today introduced two new All-In-One vape devices, the Mini Tank and the Atom. Designed with an emphasis on ergonomics, these discreet devices fit perfectly in the palm of one’s hand. The duo also provides complete compatibility with all oils, from liquid diamonds to live rosins and more, with the power and precision they have come to expect from CCELL.

The Mini Tank measures only 2.48 inches long (approximately 63 mm), making it the company’s most compact vape device in terms of height. Purpose-built for discretion, the device is also equipped with an innovative multi-purpose slide switch that prevents leaks or clogs, and seals in aromas emanating from the oil within.

In addition to CCELL’s established customization capabilities for product surface finish styles and secondary features, the Mini Tank also offers multiple possibilities at the component level. Optional components, such as the new EVOMAX heating element and multi-purpose slide switch, allow for four variations of the Mini Tank.

The Atom introduces a modern and compact design with 2mL and 3mL oil capacities. Engineered with the EVOMAX heating element, this All-In-One vape ensures an extended consumption experience without compromising vapor volume or taste. The scientifically designed structure of the element and its optimized heating distribution make the device a versatile option for working with distillates, live resins, live rosins, liquid diamonds, and any other oil type.

Catering to distinct consumer preferences regarding vapor volume and taste, every Atom vaporizer comes with 3 standard voltage settings. These voltage settings are reprogrammable via the CCELL Voltage Tuner, empowering brands to enhance their inventory turnover by offering one SKU compatible with all extract types.

Similarly, the Atom also includes a multi-purpose slide switch as an optional feature.

CCELL continuously works to fulfill its unwavering commitment to product innovation. Recently, their products have garnered widespread recognition within the industry. Earlier this year, the Voca Pro, featuring Mimosa Liquid Live Rosin from Standard Farms, won first place in the Vape Cartridge category at the 2024 NECANN Cup in Massachusetts. Additionally, the Slym, paired with River Valley Relief’s products, won the Best Disposable Vape award at the 2024 Arkansas Times Cannabis Awards.

About CCELL®

CCELL® is a technology brand and global innovator in the portable vaporizer space that revolutionized the industry by introducing the ceramic heating component. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than 10 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, patented technologies, strong production capabilities, and reliable quality control systems, CCELL® is recognized around the world for its exceptional vaporization technology and top-quality devices.

Learn more about CCELL® at www.ccell.com as well as on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2405195/Mini_Tank_and_Atom.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2265752/CCELL_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ccell-disrupts-all-in-one-vape-category-with-new-mini-tank-and-atom-two-ultra-discreet-and-versatile-devices-302137572.html