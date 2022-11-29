CCELL® Launches PALM Pro, a Powerful High-Performance Battery

Novembre 29, 2022

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CCELL®, the world’s leading technology brand focused on creating trendsetting vape hardware products and advanced vaporization technology, announced today the launch of PALM Pro, a convenient and multi-functional vaporizer battery that is an evolution of CCELL’s most popular handheld battery, PALM.

PALM Pro was designed to elevate users’ experiences and is equipped with all the features a vape connoisseur yearns for – including voltage settings, airflow control, battery status display, as well as a preheating function. With the introduction of these new features, users can easily heat up the oil in their cartridges regardless of weather conditions, select the voltage best suited for the material in their cartridges, and control the suction resistance that determines the thickness of their vapors. The battery status bars and type-C charging port also come in handy for modern users who value convenience and transparency when it comes to usage. Watch the PALM Pro intro here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9a7QRoNKXk.

The stylish, 510-cartridge-compatible device carries its predecessor’s iconic design, featuring a magnetic connector that allows users to drop their cartridges instantly into the slot. The new, evolved PALM Pro will be available in five colors, which consumers voted for via social media. For more information, visit https://www.ccell.com/battery/palm-pro.

The original PALM battery, released in 2017, first gained popularity due to its discreet design, the body of the device can fit snuggly into your palm, revealing only the cartridge tip for consumption. Since the release of the first PALM, CCELL quickly became the battery and technology innovator that consumers know and love across the globe.

Visit www.ccell.com to stay in the know on the latest updates.

About CCELL®

CCELL® is a technology brand and global innovator in the portable vaporizer space that revolutionized the industry by introducing the ceramic heating component. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than 10 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, patented technologies, strong production capability, and reliable quality control systems, CCELL® is recognized around the world for its exceptional vaporization technology and top-quality devices.

