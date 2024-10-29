app-menu Social mobile

CCTV+: David Valentine: Opportunities in Qiandao Lake

29 Ottobre 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Through the lens of David Valentine, the former assistant chief executive with the Angus Council in Scotland, the documentary “David Valentine: Opportunities in Qiandao Lake” explores the whisky industry cluster being developed at Qiandao Lake in Zhejiang.  

It showcases how Chun’an has evolved from a small county to an international player, seeking new growth amidst its beautiful natural landscapes. Having forged strong ties with China over several decades, Valentine has facilitated numerous economic collaborations between China and the UK.

Now, he brings Scotland’s renowned whisky to Qiandao Lake. Join us as we delve into his story and discover how Chun’an is striving to become the “Eastern Speyside”.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2542738/Opportunities_in_Qiandao_Lake.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-david-valentine-opportunities-in-qiandao-lake-302289398.html

