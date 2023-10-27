Ottobre 27, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As a drink and a food, tea plays an important role in the life of the people of Jiangxi. With profound tea culture, Jiangxi Province is a famous tea-producing area in history. The superb, exquisite and unique tea-making skills reflect the craftsmanship of generations of tea makers. The long history of tea making has also nurtured the profound tea culture in Jiangxi.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259549/video.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-enamored-by-jiangxi–elegant-tea-301970278.html