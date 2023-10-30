app-menu Social mobile

CCTV+: Enamored by Jiangxi–Nanchang’s Thousand-Year-Old Town and its Long-Lasting Local Culture

Ottobre 30, 2023

– BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nanchang is a venerable city with a history spanning over 2,200 years. Founded under the reign of Emperor Gaozu of the Han Dynasty, this city has witnessed the passage of time and bestowed upon us a multitude of cultural treasures, scenic wonders, and monumental landmarks, all of which contribute to the grandeur and opulence of the “Yuzhang (Jiangxi) culture.”

The Tomb of Marquis of Haihun is located in Guanxi Village, Datangping Township, Xinjian District, Nanchang, and the owner of the tomb is Liu He, one of the emperors of the Western Han Dynasty. Since its unearthing, the tomb has consistently captured the attention of the archaeological community. The Tomb of Marquis of Haihun holds remarkable research and cultural significance, standing as the most impeccably preserved and structurally intact representation of the sacrificial system of the Western Han Dynasty in China. Its meticulous layout and comprehensive functionality make it unparalleled in its entirety. Up to now, more than 10,000 pieces (sets) of precious relics have been unearthed from the Tomb of Marquis of Haihun, showing the dream and glory of the Haihun civilization.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260443/Enamored_by_Jiangxi_Nanchang_s_Thousand_Year_Old_Town_and_its_Long_Lasting_Local_Culture.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-enamored-by-jiangxinanchangs-thousand-year-old-town-and-its-long-lasting-local-culture-301971031.html

