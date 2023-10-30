app-menu Social mobile

CCTV+: Enamored by Jiangxi – Rustic Architecture

Ottobre 30, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Countless acres of lotus fields burst into full bloom. China boasts over 6,000 traditional ancient villages, with Jiangxi alone hosting over 400 of them, a testament to the tireless dedication of generations of village custodians. Villages, akin to fireflies in a lotus-filled night, illuminate the landscape with their light, life, histories, and legendary stories, giving birth to civilizations and cities.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260693/video.mp4

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-enamored-by-jiangxi—rustic-architecture-301971288.html

