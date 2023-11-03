app-menu Social mobile

CCTV+: Global Talents Shine in Kunming: Winners Crowned in the 16th Chinese Bridge Language Competition for Foreign Students

Novembre 3, 2023

– BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On October 30, 2023, the final and award ceremony of the 16th Chinese Bridge-Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students as well as the 3rd Chinese Bridge-Chinese Show for Foreign Primary School Students were held in Kunming, the capital of southwest China’sYunnan Province.

168 primary and secondary students from 97 countries showed off their Chinese language proficiency through the “Chinese Bridge”, blooming youthfulness. 

The finals feature champions from five continents vying for global recognition. The competition comprises various segments, including a knowledge-based question round and a talent show.

Daniel from the Russian region took home the global championship title in the 16th “Chinese Bridge” World Middle School Student Chinese Competition, while BaiAili from Montenegro won the global championship in the 3rd “Chinese Bridge” World Primary School Student Chinese Show.

The “Chinese Bridge” is an annual international competition in which non-Chinese students demonstrate their comprehensive ability to use the Chinese language and their knowledge of Chinese culture.

This year’s “Chinese Bridge” combines study tour, language and cultural assessment, and interactive experience,  which integrates Chinese proficiency competition and cultural experiencing.

Since its inception in 2002, the competition has attracted more than 1.5 million young people from over 160 countries and regions around the world to participate.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264629/1.mp4Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264628/image_5016366_30985588.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-global-talents-shine-in-kunming-winners-crowned-in-the-16th-chinese-bridge-language-competition-for-foreign-students-301976646.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

