CCTV+: “Opportunities in China”at the Digital Trade Expo

28 Ottobre 2024

– BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — “Opportunities in China”at the Digital Trade Expo offers a detailed exploration of the Third Global Digital Trade Expo, through the perspectives of a journalist from Kazakhstan, a promoter of Sino-African friendship from Zimbabwe, a second-generation entrepreneur from Thailand, and a Ph.D. researcher in the new media music industry from the UK.

The story highlights Zhejiang’s high-quality development in the private sector and the wealth of opportunities that China has presented to the world.

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541437/Opportunities_in_China.mp4

